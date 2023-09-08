NFL

Commanders vs Cardinals Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Arizona’s Woes Continue Into 2023/24

Charlie Rhodes
Commanders vs Cardinals Picks
One of the lesser games of NFL Week 1 sees last season’s worst record holders make the trip to a city crossing its fingers that a clean slate can translate to success. See out Commanders vs Cardinals picks and best bets ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

  • Over 37.5 Points @ -112
  • Washington Commanders -7 @ -110
Commanders vs Cardinals Pick 1: Over 37.5 Points

Apart from the Ravens’ trip to Houston, this contest is the largest mismatch according to sportsbooks‘ estimations.

The Arizona Cardinals, as has been well-documented, finished 2022/23 with the worst overall record after winning just four times, and losing their final seven games of the season.

Barring any dramatic, unexpected twists, the Commanders should have more than enough to sweep aside Arizona.

It is hard to pinpoint quite where their strengths lie, if any, and Washington should be able to rack up a fair amount of points on home soil.

Although the hosts are mid-way through a rebuild, they were far from convincing last year and in all but one of their four wins in Washington, the total went well over 37.5.

As for the Cardinals, 13 of their 17 games in 2022 went over this weekend’s implied total – even if they do get points on the board, it will likely be in vain.

NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game

Commanders vs Cardinals Pick 2: Commanders -7

There is certainly an element of risk involved with Washington’s plans.

Choosing a fifth round, 144th overall pick in the 2022 draft as a starting quarterback carries a huge amount of uncertainty, particulalry in a landscape where the man in the hole largely dictates a team’s chances.

Sam Howell threw 19 passes last season –  one went for a touchdown and one for an interception.

It will likely mean the Commanders lean heavily into Terry McLaurin at receiver, while RB’s Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson can lead the charge on the ground.

Even with question marks swirling this new offensive corps, the Commanders should cover the spread against a Cardinals side who very few are predicting to improve on their disaster year last term.

The Commanders went 8-8-1 against the spread last season.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
