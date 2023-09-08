Betting

Colts vs Jaguars Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Jacksonville to Win and Back the Over

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
In what could be one of the more intriguing NFL Week 1 encounters, we are offering up our Colts vs Jaguars picks and predictions ahead of Sunday afternoon. 

  • Jaguars -5.5 @ -105
  • Over 46.5 Points @ -108
Colts vs Jaguars Pick 1: Jaguars -5.5

Big things are expected from Jacksonville this season, and they should have no trouble storming to the AFC South once again after an impressive blitz at the tail end of last year.

Fresh additions in Calvin Ridley and Tank Bigbsy only add to the plethora of weapons at Trevor Lawrence’s disposal. The Jaguars creator-in-chief enjoyed a dazzling display against the Colts last season, going 45-for-52, 400 yards and adding three touchdowns.

While Lawrence is expected to have another big day in terms of numbers, there is intrigue, albeit cautious, around the Colts’ new starting, fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson.

He shoulders a huge amount of responsibility in this opening match-up, and we think the Jaguars should comfortably cover the spread with Indianapolis likely to experience a settling in period.

Colts vs Jaguars Pick 2: Over 46.5 Points

A Trevor Lawrence point haul is to be expected against a Colts team who allowed 427 points in 2022 – only the Bears and the Cardinals conceded more.

This could unshackle new recruit Anthony Richardson if Indianapolis find themselves up against it. It is somewhat unclear who or how the Colts will shape up going forward, but he appears to be a genuine dual threat having finished second for passing yards rushing touchdowns at Florida State last year.

With this in mind, 46.5 points is certainly an attainable total given the offensive talent on display, although we expect the vast majority of the points will be bagged by Jacksonville.

 

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

