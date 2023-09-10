NFL

Colts vs Jaguars Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1

You can claim a Colts vs Jaguars free bet bonus ahead of today’s big NFL Sunday match with a total of $4,250 in betting offer promos. Plus, you can also use these top US sportsbooks to bet in ANY US State. Find out more below.

Colts vs Jaguars Free Bet Bonus With $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL Now 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus On NFL Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 2023/24 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – Top welcome offer of up to $1000 in Colts vs Jaguars free bets
  2. Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome offer
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Huge NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
  5. MyBookie – A leading punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL Colts vs Jaguars odds

Bet On Colts vs Jaguars with Free Bets In ANY US State

You can join our top 5 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will allow you to bet on today’s Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday clash in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Colts vs Jaguars NFL Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Betting on today’s Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game within the USA can be hard at times – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to bet on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 5 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the top NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

Claim Up To $4,250 In NFL Free Bet Bonuses

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $4,250, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

These top US sportsbooks have a NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add to that a quick, no-stress sign up with NO KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

Get the latest NFL News, rumours and updates here

NFL Gambling Options in US For Colts vs Jaguars Free Bet Bonus

The Indianapolis Colts entertain the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Lucas Oil Stadium today in what will be their 45th meeting.

It’s the Colts that hold the bragging rights in the series with a 27-17 lead and they also won their last meeting 34-27 when facing the Jaguars.

In fact, Indianapolis have won ALL of their last 5 homes games vs Jacksonville.

  • Played: 44
  • Jacksonville Wins: 17
  • Indianapolis Wins: 27
  • Tied: 0
  • Last Met: 16 Oct 2022: Jacksonville 27 @ Indianapolis 34
  • Key Stat: Colts have won their last 5 home games vs Jaguars
Bet Money Line Play

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -240 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+200 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?

NFL Week One Schedule (2023/24)

  • 20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
ChatGPT Jets
NFL

LATEST MyBookie Bonus For NFL Sunday | Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 1

Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL
Jazz Sports Bonus For NFL Sunday Betting | Claim $2500 In Free Bets For Week 1
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023

The Jazz Sports bonus for NFL Sunday can land new players up to $2500 in free bets as the week one action contines with 14 more games.   Bet In…

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 7
NFL
Sportsbetting.ag Bonus For NFL Sunday Betting | Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 1
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023

The Sportsbetting.ag for NFL Sunday betting will see new players get up to $1000 in free bets that they can then use on any of today’s 14 matches.    Bet…

Chargers vs Dolphins Picks
NFL
Bovada Bonus For NFL Sunday Week 1 | Claim $750 In Free Bets Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Bengals NFL BetUS
NFL
BetUS Bonus For NFL Sunday | Claim $2500 In Free Bets For Week 1
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Best NFL Bitcoin Betting Offers
NFL
Best Bitcoin Betting Offers For NFL 2023/24 – USA Offshore Sportsbooks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  6h
panthers falcons
NFL
Falcons vs Panthers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Rookie QB Bryce Young To Impress On Debut
Author image Louis Fargher  •  6h
Arrow to top