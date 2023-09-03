Colorado Football Odds: Saturday’s Big Win Swings Betting Lines

The 2023 college football season kicked off on Saturday, and the story line that dominated the offseason was again the attention-getter after the first day of official action. Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado football team won in historic fashion, defeating 17th ranked TCU in a game that they were 20+ point underdogs.

Colorado Football Odds: Swings All Over The Board For Sanders’ Squad

MONSTER COLORADO ODDS SHIFTS @DKSportsbook🔥 Odds to win title: +20000 ➡️ +10000

Sanders Heisman: +15000➡️ +4000

Hunter Heisman: +10000 ➡️ +4000 pic.twitter.com/Bvarv1vMJQ — br_betting (@br_betting) September 2, 2023

They proved doubters wrong, of which there were plenty of. Colorado has done very little winning over the past couple of decades, and they hit rock bottom last year by finishing with a 1-11 record. It was widely believes that Sanders would help turn the program around, but that it would be a slow process, with the team having to endure some growing pains during their first season.

They still might, but if Week 1 is any indication, the Buffaloes might be the surprise team of the year in college football.

The odds are already starting to reflect the fact that the opinions of the team could be changing. Not only was Colorado a heavy underdog for the first game, they had long shot odds across the board when it came to the season as a whole, as well.

While Colorado is still considered a serious underdog at +10000 to win the National Championship, that number was cut in half in just one day. The Buffaloes entered the day at +20000, showing what a massive victory can do for a line swing. It helped their projected win total, too, which was raised from 3.5 to a respectable 5 after just one win.

Heisman Odds Drop For Sanders, Hunter

How’s this for a Colorado debut for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter? Sanders: 38-of-47, 510 yards (school record), 4 TD, 0 INT Hunter: 11 catches for 119 yards, 3 tackles, 1 interception, over 110 snaps played They lead the way in the upset as 20.5-point underdogs. pic.twitter.com/ZryYSDZwmP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2023

It isn’t just the team’s odds that were affected. Two players dominated the highlight reels for Colorado, and both of them saw their Heisman odds drop dramatically. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for a school record 510 yards and completed 4 touchdown passes, and his odds went from +15000 to +4000. Travis Hunter played both sides of the ball, racking up 119 receiving yards and intercepting a pass. His Heisman number dropped from +10000 to +400.

They may not be the lovable underdogs for long. Immediately following the Buffaloes’ victory on Saturday, they were 2.5 point underdogs for this coming weekend’s game against Nebraska. Within hours, Colorado vaulted all the way up to -1.5 point favorites. The opening line for that particular game was actually released before the season began, and Nebraska was a 7.5 point favorite at that point.

