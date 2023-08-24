There is plenty of hype and attention surrounding the University of Colorado and their football program. Deion Sanders is the new head coach of the football program, and he brings with him a certain pedigree and level of expectations. But he isn’t joining one of the powerhouse schools in the nation, and he has a lot of work to do in attempting to turn around a program that has seen far better days.

Colorado Has A Long Way To Go In Rebuilding

Colorado has been one of the worst programs in the country over the last 20 or so years. They have qualified to play in a bowl game just twice since 2005, and have a record of 69-134 during that span. They have been ranked just once since 2002, when they spend a couple of weeks in the top-25, getting all the way up to 15th in the coaches poll.

Rock bottom was essentially hit last season. The Buffaloes won just 1 game in 2022, the second time that they’ve gone 1-11 since 2012. They fired their head coach after an 0-5 start, and seemed to be almost directionless in digging themselves out of the hole that they had created.

Deion Sanders to the rescue.

Coach Prime had become one of the premier names in college football after the work that put in at Jackson State over the last handful of years. Colorado pounced when he became available, giving Sanders a reported $30 million for 5 years (though the value is likely far higher). He has already brought in a new program and new attitude, and he is doing his best to turn over the entire roster from the team that performed so poorly in 2022.

3 Bets To Make On The Buffaloes This Season

How big of a role does social media have in College Football? Deion Sanders signed a $30M dollar deal with Colorado Football. – Added 800k social media followers

– 45,000 people attended ESPN spring game

– Wearing social handles on practice jerseyspic.twitter.com/CA9waRiTZr — Sports ON Tap Brothers🎙️ (@thesportsontap) August 17, 2023

Will Deion Sanders and Colorado be successful this coming season? Here are three bets that you can wager on when it comes to the Buffaloes:

Who Will Have More INTs In 2023?

Dak Prescott -225

Shedeur Sanders +185

The first set of odds on the board is an inter-league competition, in which an NFL player is being pitted up against a collegiate athlete. Dak Prescott had a rough year with interceptions in 2022, and he is projected to lead the league in that category again this year. But will he throw more than Shedeur Sanders, the son of Coach Prime who figures to be the team’s starter?

Sanders didn’t struggle with accuracy issues last season, throwing 6 interceptions against his 40 touchdowns. But those numbers came playing against FCS competition, and he could be in for an awakening in the pick department this year.

Will Colorado Be In A Bowl Game In 2023?

No -1000

Yes +550

They’d have to win at least 5 games, and probably 6 or 7, if Colorado wanted to qualify for a bowl game. Given that the odds of them winning 6 games is +1200 (with 7 being +2800), it seems like betting on those win totals are a smarter and better value than the +550 listed for the bowl game wager.

Will Colorado Make College Football Playoff?

Yes +3300

It would have to take some kind of a miracle for the Buffaloes to be one of the top 12 teams in the nation. There isn’t even a designation for “no”, and the +3300 is honestly just not enough value for something that is extremely unlikely to happen. Maybe in one of the coming season, but there is too much work for Colorado to do in order to get invited to a bowl game.

