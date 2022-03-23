Colombia vs Bolivia live stream: How to watch World Cup Qualifiers for free

Colombia will be desperate to pick up all three points when they host Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night.

Colombia vs Bolivia Preview

The home side are currently under pressure to pick up a win here and it will be interesting to see if they can step up and get the job done. Columbia are currently four points adrift of the playoff spot and they cannot afford to keep dropping points. Meanwhile, Bolivia will need a major slice of luck to book their place in the World Cup later this year. The away side will not only need to win their remaining games they will have to hope that the other results go their way as well. Bolivia have a disappointing head to head record against Colombia and it remains to be seen whether the visitors can pull off an upset here. Meanwhile, the hosts are unbeaten in the last six meetings against Bolivia and they will be the firm favourites to secure the victory here.

When does Colombia vs Bolivia kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier between Colombia vs Bolivia kicks off at 23:30 pm BST, on the 24th of March, at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez.

Colombia vs Bolivia Team News

Colombia team news

The home side will be without the injured defender Yerry Mina.

Colombia predicted line-up vs Bolivia: David Ospina (GK); Juan Cuadrado, William Tesillo, Davidson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; James Rodriguez, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Miguel Borja, Alfredo Morelos

Bolivia team news