Cologne vs Hoffenheim live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Cologne will look to boost their chances of European qualification with a win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

Cologne vs Hoffenheim live stream

Cologne vs Hoffenheim Preview

The home side are unbeaten in four of their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of grinding out an important win at home. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are currently sixth in the league table and they are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive wins. The visitors have an exceptional head to head record against Cologne and they have won their last six meetings against Sunday’s opposition. The hosts have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and Hoffenheim will look to grind out a positive result here.

When does Cologne vs Hoffenheim kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Cologne vs Hoffenheim kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 6th of March, at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Cologne vs Hoffenheim Team News

Cologne team news

Cologne have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Cologne predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Schwabe; Schmitz, Kilian, Chabot, Hector; Ozcan, Skhiri; Ljubicic, Uth, Kainz; Modeste

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim will be without the services of Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov and Kevin Vogt due to injuries.

Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs Cologne: Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Baumgartner, Stiller, Raum; Rutter, Kramaric; Bebou