Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Cologne in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Dortmund are currently second in the league table and they have picked up four wins and a draw from their last five league matches. Meanwhile, the home side are 7th in the league table and they have been quite inconsistent recently. Cologne have picked up just three wins from the last six league matches and they will have to improve in order to grind out all three points here. Dortmund are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings against Cologne and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

When does Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 18:30 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at RheinEnergieStadion.

Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Cologne team news

Cologne or without a number of players because of injuries and COVID outbreak.

Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz Dejan Ljubicic, Marvin Obuz and Tim Lemperle are all ruled out with illness.

Cologne predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Schwabe; Schmitz, Kilian, Hubers, J Horn; Skhiri, Ozcan; Thielmann, Duda, Uth; Modeste

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund or without Thomas Meunier, Steffen Tigges and Mateu Morey because of injuries.

Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Cologne: Kobel; Passlack, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro; Brandt, Witsel, Bellingham; Hazard, Haaland, Malen