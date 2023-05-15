Golf

Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes Second PGA Win

Author image
Andy Newton



rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
The Collin Morikawa odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the two-time major winner at +3000 as he tries to win his second PGA major title.

Best Places To Bet On Collin Morikawa

How To Bet On Collin Morikawa PGA Championship Odds

The COLLIN MORIKAWA odds to win the PGA Championship are at +3000

Here’s how to claim these Collin Morikawa PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

  • Join BetOnline
  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
Click to bet on Collin Morikawa at +3000

Collin Morikawa PGA Championship Odds

Morikawa will have two golfing majors on your CV already when heading into the PGA Championship this week and with one of those in his event this is a big plus.

The LA-born 26 year-old landed the 2020 PGA Championship to break his major duck 3 years ago and didn’t waste much time adding to that when winning the 2021 Open Championship the following year.

This season (2022/23) Morikawa, who is world number 16, has played in 10 events on the PGA Tour and despite no wins has 4 top 10 finishes and was runner-up in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January in Hawaii.

His last major outing was a tied 10th in the Masters at Augusta and since then has finished down the field in the RBC Heritage and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Back COLLIN MORIKAWA to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +3000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

