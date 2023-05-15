The Collin Morikawa odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the two-time major winner at +3000 as he tries to win his second PGA major title.



Morikawa will have two golfing majors on your CV already when heading into the PGA Championship this week and with one of those in his event this is a big plus.

The LA-born 26 year-old landed the 2020 PGA Championship to break his major duck 3 years ago and didn’t waste much time adding to that when winning the 2021 Open Championship the following year.

This season (2022/23) Morikawa, who is world number 16, has played in 10 events on the PGA Tour and despite no wins has 4 top 10 finishes and was runner-up in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January in Hawaii.

His last major outing was a tied 10th in the Masters at Augusta and since then has finished down the field in the RBC Heritage and the Wells Fargo Championship.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

