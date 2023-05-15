The Collin Morikawa odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the two-time major winner at +3000 as he tries to win his second PGA major title.
Best Places To Bet On Collin Morikawa
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How To Bet On Collin Morikawa PGA Championship Odds
The COLLIN MORIKAWA odds to win the PGA Championship are at +3000
Here’s how to claim these Collin Morikawa PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Collin Morikawa PGA Championship Odds
Morikawa will have two golfing majors on your CV already when heading into the PGA Championship this week and with one of those in his event this is a big plus.
The LA-born 26 year-old landed the 2020 PGA Championship to break his major duck 3 years ago and didn’t waste much time adding to that when winning the 2021 Open Championship the following year.
This season (2022/23) Morikawa, who is world number 16, has played in 10 events on the PGA Tour and despite no wins has 4 top 10 finishes and was runner-up in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January in Hawaii.
His last major outing was a tied 10th in the Masters at Augusta and since then has finished down the field in the RBC Heritage and the Wells Fargo Championship.
Back COLLIN MORIKAWA to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +3000 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Scheffler Many People’s PGA Favorite
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
RELATED: Jon Rahm Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can Rahm Back Up His Recent Masters Win?
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
Other Content You May Like
- Top Golf Betting Apps in USA – Compare Golf Mobile Sportsbooks
- Offshore Betting Sites – Guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Offshore Gambling Sites – The best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Leading Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.