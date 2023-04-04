Golf

Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes First Green Jacket

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf

The Collin Morikawa odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the two-time major winner as a popular pick to be measured up for his first green jacket at Augusta this week.

Best Masters Free Bets To Back Collin Morikawa With

$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Collin Morikawa Masters Odds

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa winning the 2021 Open

Having two golfing majors in your locker already when heading into the Masters is a big plus and that’s exactly what US world number 12 Collin Morikawa will be doing.

The LA-born 26 year-old landed the 2020 PGA Championship to break his major duck 3 years ago and didn’t waste much time adding to that when winning the 2021 Open Championship a year later.

This season (2022/23) Morikawa has played in 10 events on the PGA Tour and despite no wins has three top 10 finishes and was runner-up in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January in Hawaii.

So far, Morikawa has made three appearances at the Masters and has improved each time. His debut at Augusta saw him post a T44 finish, but in 2021 he was 18th and last year a very decent 5th. He shot -4 twelve months ago to secure that fifth place and if he keeps improving his ‘year-on-year’ Masters performances then a top 4 finish for CM beckons.

Back COLLIN MORIKAWA to win the 2023 Masters at +3000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Woods’ Is Officially A Billionaire

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
liv golf - brooks koepka
Golf

LATEST Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Four-Time Major Winner Looking For First Green Jacket

Author image Andy Newton  •  9min
Justin Thomas Golf
Golf
Justin Thomas Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘JT’ Worth Upward Of $50 Million
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Masters week is here as the biggest tournament of the year kicks off in just a couple days time. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look…

tour championship - xander schauffele
Golf
Xander Schauffele Odds To Win The Masters 2023: World Number 7 Hunts First Major Title
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h

The Xander Schauffele odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the world number 7 popular in the betting as the Californian looks to win his first ever major title. Best…

shriners children's open - patrick cantlay
Golf
Patrick Cantlay Odds To Win The Masters 2023: World Number 4 Eyes His First Major
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
MAS0414TIGERWINS485 1
Golf
Tiger Woods Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Five-Time Augusta Winner Looking To Turn Back The Clock
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can LIV Golfer Ruffle Some Feathers At Augusta?
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top