The Collin Morikawa odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the two-time major winner as a popular pick to be measured up for his first green jacket at Augusta this week.

Collin Morikawa Masters Odds

Having two golfing majors in your locker already when heading into the Masters is a big plus and that’s exactly what US world number 12 Collin Morikawa will be doing.

The LA-born 26 year-old landed the 2020 PGA Championship to break his major duck 3 years ago and didn’t waste much time adding to that when winning the 2021 Open Championship a year later.

This season (2022/23) Morikawa has played in 10 events on the PGA Tour and despite no wins has three top 10 finishes and was runner-up in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January in Hawaii.

So far, Morikawa has made three appearances at the Masters and has improved each time. His debut at Augusta saw him post a T44 finish, but in 2021 he was 18th and last year a very decent 5th. He shot -4 twelve months ago to secure that fifth place and if he keeps improving his ‘year-on-year’ Masters performances then a top 4 finish for CM beckons.

Back COLLIN MORIKAWA to win the 2023 Masters at +3000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

