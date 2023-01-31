The Super Bowl weekend is little under a fortnight away, and as the Eagles and the Chiefs prepare to go head-to-head in Arizona, so too are a pair of the NFL’s leading quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia both lead the way for the MVP award on NFL betting sites, and will do battle on February 12th for the Lombardi Trophy.

Mahomes will feature in his third career Super Bowl having led the Chiefs to victory back in 2019 as the game’s MVP, while Jalen Hurts will be making his first appearance in football’s defining game this year.

Despite winning the College Football National Championship with Alabama in 2018, Hurts will also be the first player to finish his career with Oklahoma to start at quarterback in a Super Bowl, after using his final year of eligibility to transfer to the state’s university.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are locked in on one thing 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kFyYdfokTV — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2023

Much like Texas Tech product Mahomes in 2019, Hurts can also become the university’s first ever Super Bowl-winning QB this year should Philadelphia manage to round off a spectacular season with a flourish.

With that in mind, we are putting previous winners under the microscope and delving into which colleges have produced the most starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, as well as the most winners.

Colleges With the Most Starting Quarterbacks in Super Bowl History

California lead the way in terms of starting QB appearances at the Super Bowl, but fall short on the winners metric with their only champion being Joe Kapp, who led the Minnesota Vikings to victory in 1969 just a year before the NFL-AFL merger.

Alabama holds a 100% win record from their quarterback products with Crimson Tide laying the foundations for 1966 NFL MVP Bart Starr, Joe Namath three years later with the Jets, and Ken Stabler, who scored a touchdown for the Oakland Raiders in 1977.

Elsewhere, Purdue has matched the feat of Alabama with the Boilermakers producing three winning quarterbacks; 1970 MVP Len Dawson for the Chiefs, back-to-back Super Bowl winner Bob Griese in the mid 70’s, as well as one of only two QB’s to register more than 80,000 passing yards Drew Bees, who was integral in the 2010 game as New Orleans caused a huge upset against the Colts.

Notre Dame, while having only produced two winners out of their three starting signal callers, have accumulated the second most trophies of any college after Michigan, who have seven Super Bowl’s courtesy of their only graduate, Tom Brady.

The Fighting Irish dominated throughout the 1980’s, with Joe Montana and Joe Theismann winning a combined five Lombardi trophies between 1981 and 1989 – the former winning four of those with San Francisco, while Theismann led the Washington Redskins to victory in 1982.