College Football Week 9 – Notre Dame vs. Syracuse – Betting Odds, Spread, Lines & Picks

A struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish team heads to New York to take on high-flying Syracuse on Saturday. The Orange are ranked 16th in college football following a defeat to Clemson, but will look to bounce back in this one. Here, we take a look at the betting odds, spread and lines while offering our picks on this NCAAF week nine game.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ #16 Syracuse Orange
Where and when?
- Kick-off: Saturday, 10/29/2022 12:00 pm EST.
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY.
- TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.
What are the odds?
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Notre Dame
|+120
|+2.5 (-110)
|Syracuse
|-140
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points Line
|Odds
|Over 48
|-110
|Under 48
|-110
*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of writing and are subject to fluctuation.
Contrasting seasons
James Franklin’s first season as Notre Dame head coach has not gone as planned. The Irish come into Saturday’s game versus Syracuse with just a 4-3 record. Meanwhile, Syracuse are playing above expectation and come into the game ranked 16th in NCAA football with a record of 6-1.
Notre Dame will be looking to build on a win against UNLV last time out, whereas Syracuse will look to bounce back from a tough defeat to Clemson at Death Valley. It is sure to be a tightly fought contest according to the bookies who say Syracuse is a 2.5-point favorite on the spread. The sportsbooks have set the total points line at 48 in what they expect to be a reasonably low scoring affair.
How will this game be decided?
There is not an ideal matchup for either offense to target specifically, but there could be ways for both teams to move the ball in this one.
For Notre Dame, they could look at shifting the ball on the ground. They have a reasonable matchup on the left hand side of their offensive line and could look to get running backs Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs moving that way. Tyree may get the nod as starter but Diggs has been outsnapping him in recent weeks.
The Orange are middle of the pack in terms of stuffing the run, but are much better at stopping the pass. However, Irish tight end Michael Mayer is a matchup nightmare for any defense and quarterback Drew Pyne might be looking to him get the passing game motoring.
Syracuse has only allowed 170 passing yards per game this year though. That’s enough to be ranked tenth in college football, so it still may be a tough day at the office for Drew Pyne.
For Syracuse, quarterback Garrett Shrader and tight end Oronde Gadsden will be looking to link up often. We are not overly keen on the other matchups, but Gadsden is a bit like his Notre Dame counterpart in that he is a nightmare matchup for defenses.
Shrader is not scared to use his legs either and that could benefit him in this one. Notre Dame is much like Syracuse in that their rush D is middle of the pack. Shrader already has six touchdowns through seven games and will be looking to add to that on Saturday.
What are the picks?
Notre Dame might just have the more consistent way to move the ball and put up points in this one. However, it could be a bit of a defensive tussle.