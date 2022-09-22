College Football Week 4 Upset Alert | Picks & Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Three weeks of college football are in the books and we have a little bit more data to look at to help us pick our favorite upsets of the week. To be on ‘Upset Alert’, by our newly implemented and arbitrary rules, a team must be a field goal favorite or more. So, let’s move on to week four and find out our picks and the odds for this week’s ‘Upset Alert’.

Upset Alert Pick #1: Missouri to beat Auburn

We head to Auburn for our first upset alert pick. Auburn are 0-3 against the spread to open the year, severely falling below expectations thus far. Head coach, Brian Harsin is having a more difficult time getting anything out of this Auburn team than he did with his great Boise State teams of the past.

Auburn QB, TJ Finley is not expected to play Saturday. However, Robby Ashford doesn’t seem like he will improve the offense much either. He might get a few highlight reel scrambles in but we would rather our money on Brady Cook and Missouri (gulp).

Upset Alert Pick #2: Texas Tech to beat Texas

Texas (3-0 ATS) have outperformed their expectations this year, even getting within 10 seconds or so of beating Alabama. However, this is a line that has shifted a little bit too far for us not to like the Red Raiders side of it.

Our hopes in this one are pinned on the defensive line causing havoc for whichever Texas QB plays. Steve Sarkisian likes not to tell us anything so we will guess it’s Hudson Card for now even though Quinn Ewers is practicing. We can assume that is why the line movement has happened. But given his injury, he may not be fully fit even if he is a go.

In SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech have a running back that can move the ball. He is going at 4.7 yards per carry this season. Furthermore, he is due some touchdown regression since he has 0 on the year so far.

Let’s put Texas on ‘Upset Alert’ and hope whichever QB gets the nod struggles with the Red Raiders defensive line in their face all afternoon.

Upset Alert Pick #3: Arkansas State Red Wolves to beat Old Dominion

The Red Wolves of Arkansas State are 3-0 against the spread to begin the year. In fact, they’re one of the best performing teams against the spread in terms of how much they are covering by.

We can’t profess to know too much about ODU. However, some of the advanced statistics some of us nerds occasionally browse would have this closer than the oddsmakers.

The Red Wolves for our money have the better QB and maybe win the battle in the trenches in this one. It’s enough for us to put Old Dominion on ‘Upset Alert’.