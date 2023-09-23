A loaded slate this weekend will mark a historic round of games, with the college football week 4 schedule boasting a record seven ranked matchups – read on to find all the key info including the latest odds and lines.
There will be a landmark seven games between teams ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll this weekend.
A third top-10 meeting of the season between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Saturday is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, while fans will be treated to three Top-25 meetings including the Buffaloes at Oregon and UCLA at Utah.
College Football Week 4 Schedule, Odds and Lines
Clemson Tigers vs No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Spread: Seminoles (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -135, Tigers +114
- Total: 56.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Cincinnati Bearcats vs No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
- Spread: Sooners (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Sooners -625, Bearcats +455
- Total: 60.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
UConn Huskies vs No. 18 Duke Blue Devils
- Spread: Blue Devils (-21.5)
- Moneyline: Blue Devils -1450, Huskies +850
- Total: 45.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Temple Owls vs No. 20 Miami Hurricanes
- Spread: Hurricanes (-23.5)
- Moneyline: Hurricanes -2400, Owls +1200
- Total: 51.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide vs No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-7)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -285, Rebels +230
- Total: 57 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes
- Spread: Ducks (-21)
- Moneyline: Ducks -1100, Buffaloes +700
- Total: 71.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 11 Utah Utes vs No. 22 UCLA Bruins
- Spread: Utes (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Utes -198, Bruins +164
- Total: 51 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers vs UTSA Roadrunners
- Spread: Volunteers (-20.5)
- Moneyline: Volunteers -1350, Roadrunners +800
- Total: 57.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
No. 12 LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks
- Spread: Tigers (-17.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -900, Razorbacks +600
- Total: 56 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 21 Washington State Cougars vs No. 14 Oregon State Beavers
- Spread: Beavers (-3)
- Moneyline: Beavers -148, Cougars +124
- Total: 56 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 25 Florida Gators vs Charlotte 49ers
- Spread: Gators (-28)
- Moneyline: Gators -4500, 49ers +1700
- Total: 49.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs UAB Blazers
- Spread: Bulldogs (-42)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs , Blazers
- Total: 54 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Spread: Buckeyes (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Buckeyes -180, Fighting Irish +150
- Total: 54.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Baylor Bears vs No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Spread: Longhorns (-15)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -675, Bears +490
- Total: 51.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions vs No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Spread: Nittany Lions (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Nittany Lions -650, Hawkeyes +470
- Total: 40.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Pittsburgh Panthers vs No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Spread: Tar Heels (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Tar Heels -298, Panthers +240
- Total: 50 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
No. 8 Washington Huskies vs California Golden Bears
- Spread: Huskies (-21)
- Moneyline: Huskies -1450, Golden Bears +850
- Total: 60.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Arizona State Sun Devils vs No. 5 USC Trojans
- Spread: Trojans (-34)
- Moneyline: Trojans , Sun Devils
- Total: 62 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
