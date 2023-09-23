College Football

College Football Week 4 Schedule, Odds and Lines For Record Seven Ranked Matchups

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
College Football Week 4 Schedule

A loaded slate this weekend will mark a historic round of games, with the college football week 4 schedule boasting a record seven ranked matchups – read on to find all the key info including the latest odds and lines.

There will be a landmark seven games between teams ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll this weekend.

A third top-10 meeting of the season between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Saturday is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, while fans will be treated to three Top-25 meetings including the Buffaloes at Oregon and UCLA at Utah.

College Football Week 4 Schedule, Odds and Lines

Clemson Tigers vs No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Spread: Seminoles (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -135, Tigers +114
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Bearcats vs No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Spread: Sooners (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -625, Bearcats +455
  • Total: 60.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

UConn Huskies vs No. 18 Duke Blue Devils

  • Spread: Blue Devils (-21.5)
  • Moneyline: Blue Devils -1450, Huskies +850
  • Total: 45.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Temple Owls vs No. 20 Miami Hurricanes

  • Spread: Hurricanes (-23.5)
  • Moneyline: Hurricanes -2400, Owls +1200
  • Total: 51.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide vs No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-7)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -285, Rebels +230
  • Total: 57 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes

  • Spread: Ducks (-21)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -1100, Buffaloes +700
  • Total: 71.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 11 Utah Utes vs No. 22 UCLA Bruins

  • Spread: Utes (-4.5)
  • Moneyline: Utes -198, Bruins +164
  • Total: 51 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers vs UTSA Roadrunners

  • Spread: Volunteers (-20.5)
  • Moneyline: Volunteers -1350, Roadrunners +800
  • Total: 57.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

No. 12 LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Spread: Tigers (-17.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -900, Razorbacks +600
  • Total: 56 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 21 Washington State Cougars vs No. 14 Oregon State Beavers

  • Spread: Beavers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -148, Cougars +124
  • Total: 56 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 25 Florida Gators vs Charlotte 49ers

  • Spread: Gators (-28)
  • Moneyline: Gators -4500, 49ers +1700
  • Total: 49.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs UAB Blazers

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-42)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs , Blazers
  • Total: 54 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Spread: Buckeyes (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Buckeyes -180, Fighting Irish +150
  • Total: 54.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Baylor Bears vs No. 3 Texas Longhorns

  • Spread: Longhorns (-15)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -675, Bears +490
  • Total: 51.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions vs No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Spread: Nittany Lions (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Nittany Lions -650, Hawkeyes +470
  • Total: 40.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Pittsburgh Panthers vs No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Spread: Tar Heels (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Tar Heels -298, Panthers +240
  • Total: 50 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

No. 8 Washington Huskies vs California Golden Bears

  • Spread: Huskies (-21)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -1450, Golden Bears +850
  • Total: 60.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Arizona State Sun Devils vs No. 5 USC Trojans

  • Spread: Trojans (-34)
  • Moneyline: Trojans , Sun Devils
  • Total: 62 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

