Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News college football week 3 upset alert picks odds

College Football Week 3 Upset Alert | Picks & Odds

Author image

Updated

25 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
texastechgirls

 Welcome to week three of college football. Who does Sportslens consider their college football underdog of the week? Which teams are on upset alert? Read on for a breakdown of the odds and our picks as we look to take down the Goliaths with our own Davids.

Best Sites for College Football Betting

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Upset Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders to beat #16 North Carolina State Wolfpack
Moneyline Odds: +290
Spread: +10 (-110)

Number 16 ranked North Carolina State is our first pick to be on upset alert this week. The Wolfpack struggled to beat East Carolina in week one. Eventually, they ran out winners by a single point in what should have been a much easier affair. Additionally, last week’s blowout against Charleston Southern taught us nothing.

This week they come up against a 2-0 Texas Tech team that is fresh off a top-25 victory over Houston. Their attack will be led by backup QB, Donovan Smith and running back, Tahj Brooks.

Brooks has four TDs through two games going at 5.6 yards per carry. However, their attack will likely flow through Smith. Smith attempted a whopping 58 passes against Houston and rushed 15 times. He might be a bit erratic, but he can certainly do a job and keep this Wolfpack D on their toes and cause the upset.

However, it’s on the defensive side of the ball where the Red Raiders could cause most problems. They stuff the run fantastically and have allowed just 3.2 yards per carry in their opening two contests. Furthermore, their pass rush has been causing issues for offenses too. They have 6 sacks through two contests with plenty more hurries and pressures giving opposing QBs nightmares.

There is enough here to put the Wolfpack on upset alert and back Texas Tech at +290.

Where to bet?

Back Texas Tech @ +290 with Everygame
Back Texas Tech @ +290 with BetOnline

Upset Pick: #11 Michigan State Spartans to beat Washington Huskies
Moneyline Odds: +150
Spread: +3.5 (-110)

Number 11 Michigan State travel to Washington to take on the Huskies as underdogs on Saturday. Nonetheless, this is a bit of a weird one because we are saying the unranked team is on upset alert. But, we play by the oddsmakers rules in this house. If they say the Huskies are favorites, so be it.

Now, that doesn’t mean we have to agree with them and we certainly do not. Our main reason for believing the Spartans will reign victorious is in the backfield. Spartans running backs, Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger are destroying defenses this season. Berger is going at 6.9 yards per carry and has 227 yards already this year. His backfield teammate, Broussard is going for 5.4 yards per carry. In addition, Washington is allowing 4.9 yards per carry and could not stop a pig in an alleyway.

With these two carrying the load, we are putting our faith in Michigan State at +150 to upset the Huskies.

Where to bet?

Back Michigan State @ +150 with Everygame

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens