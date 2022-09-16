College Football Week 3 Upset Alert | Picks & Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Welcome to week three of college football. Who does Sportslens consider their college football underdog of the week? Which teams are on upset alert? Read on for a breakdown of the odds and our picks as we look to take down the Goliaths with our own Davids.

Upset Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders to beat #16 North Carolina State Wolfpack

Moneyline Odds: +290

Spread: +10 (-110)

Number 16 ranked North Carolina State is our first pick to be on upset alert this week. The Wolfpack struggled to beat East Carolina in week one. Eventually, they ran out winners by a single point in what should have been a much easier affair. Additionally, last week’s blowout against Charleston Southern taught us nothing.

This week they come up against a 2-0 Texas Tech team that is fresh off a top-25 victory over Houston. Their attack will be led by backup QB, Donovan Smith and running back, Tahj Brooks.

Brooks has four TDs through two games going at 5.6 yards per carry. However, their attack will likely flow through Smith. Smith attempted a whopping 58 passes against Houston and rushed 15 times. He might be a bit erratic, but he can certainly do a job and keep this Wolfpack D on their toes and cause the upset.

However, it’s on the defensive side of the ball where the Red Raiders could cause most problems. They stuff the run fantastically and have allowed just 3.2 yards per carry in their opening two contests. Furthermore, their pass rush has been causing issues for offenses too. They have 6 sacks through two contests with plenty more hurries and pressures giving opposing QBs nightmares.

There is enough here to put the Wolfpack on upset alert and back Texas Tech at +290.

Upset Pick: #11 Michigan State Spartans to beat Washington Huskies

Moneyline Odds: +150

Spread: +3.5 (-110)

Number 11 Michigan State travel to Washington to take on the Huskies as underdogs on Saturday. Nonetheless, this is a bit of a weird one because we are saying the unranked team is on upset alert. But, we play by the oddsmakers rules in this house. If they say the Huskies are favorites, so be it.

Now, that doesn’t mean we have to agree with them and we certainly do not. Our main reason for believing the Spartans will reign victorious is in the backfield. Spartans running backs, Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger are destroying defenses this season. Berger is going at 6.9 yards per carry and has 227 yards already this year. His backfield teammate, Broussard is going for 5.4 yards per carry. In addition, Washington is allowing 4.9 yards per carry and could not stop a pig in an alleyway.

With these two carrying the load, we are putting our faith in Michigan State at +150 to upset the Huskies.

