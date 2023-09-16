College Football

College Football Week 3 Preview, Schedule And How To Watch On Live Stream

Joe Lyons
After a fascinating round of games in Week 2, we are looking ahead with a comprehensive college football Week 3 preview, along with the full schedule of games and how you can access live streaming to follow the action as it unfolds.

College Football Week 3 Preview

We’ve already been treated to a number of exciting ranked matchups in college football so far this season such as Florida State vs LSU and Texas vs Alabama – Week 3 misses out on such a game but that doesn’t mean we’re short of action.

The LSU Tigers opened their season with a 45-24 loss to Florida State and their head coach Brian Kelly admitted after the game that his side are ‘certainly not the football team I thought they were’ before bouncing back with a 72-10 thumping of Grambling State.

The Louisiana outfit have the chance to make further progression on the road against Mississippi State, who won’t be a rollover and are currently a top-25 team in PFF’s power rankings.

The Missouri Tigers have the chance to record a first victory over a top-15 team when they host the no. 15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has gone 19-19 in four years at the helm and is yet to tally a winning season.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar faces a tougher test against the Illinois Fighting Illini this week for his first road start, with the former five-star recruit living up to expectations so far and recording a 90.2 passing grade which ranks eighth among Power Five signal callers.

Furthermore, we’re looking forward to the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the no.20 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, as well as the no. 11 Tennessee Volunteers up against the Florida Gators on the road.

College Football Week 3 Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 16

  • No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
  • No. 2 Michigan vs. Bowling Green | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
  • No. 3 Florida State at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC
  • No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
  • No. 6 Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. | FOX
  • No. 7 Penn State at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FOX
  • No. 8 Washington at Michigan State | 5 p.m. | Peacock
  • No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock
  • No. 10 Alabama at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
  • No. 11 Tennessee at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 12 Utah vs. Weber State | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
  • No. 13 Oregon vs. Hawai’i | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
  • No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
  • No. 16 Oregon State vs. San Diego State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
  • No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
  • No. 18 Colorado vs. Colorado State | 10 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
  • No. 20 North Carolina vs. Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 21 Duke vs. Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
  • No. 23 Washington State vs. Northern Colorado | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
  • No. 24 UCLA vs. North Carolina Central | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Los Angeles
  • No. 25 Iowa vs. Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

How to Watch College Football Week 3 Live Stream

The college football season will be shown live across the following broadcasters; ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC.

