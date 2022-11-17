College Football Week 12 Betting Odds – Ohio State vs. Maryland – Spread, Lines & Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to keep the pressure on others around them in the College Football Playoff race with a big win over Maryland on Saturday. The number-two ranked Buckeyes will travel to face the Terrapins in hopes of keeping their undefeated record alive. With a Big Ten showdown against Michigan coming up will Ohio State take their eye off the ball? We take a look at the betting odds including the lines and spread while offering our best bets, picks and predictions on this week 12 NCAAF showdown.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) @ Maryland Terrapins (6-4)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/19/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/19/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD.

SECU Stadium, College Park, MD. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Ohio State

N/A -27.5 (-110) Maryland

N/A +27.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 63.5

-110 Under 63.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.



Misfiring Maryland offense looking for upset

Ohio State will head to Maryland this Saturday and attempt to preserve their perfect record as they head towards a monumental showdown with Michigan next week.

The sportsbooks believe the Buckeyes are nailed on to win this one. No odds are offered on the moneyline at the time of publication, but OSU are 27.5-point favorites on the spread with Bovada. They have set the total points line for the game at 63.5.

Maryland will be looking to kick-start their offense, having put up just ten points in their last two games, both of which they lost. However, it will be no easy task against this fired-up Ohio State outfit.

How will this game be decided?

Maryland will need to get this stuttering offense back on track in this game if they want to keep it remotely close. Having put up totals of zero and ten in their last two outings, the Terrapins will need to try something different against a strong Ohio State defense.

The worry for the Terrapins is the individual matchups all over the field favor Ohio State and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is in a slump. He is 21/45 attempts with one TD and a pick over his last two games. Ohio State is the sixth best defense against the pass in college football and this is not a “get right spot” for Tagovailoa.

People are killing Taulia Tagovailoa, and he's playing quite poorly. But their offensive line has giving up free rushers on more plays than not the past two weeks, and the playcalling is creating zero mismatches. Defenses are never off-balance and it's rare to see open receivers. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) November 13, 2022

It is not a particularly bright outlook for the run game either. The offensive line might struggle against the Buckeyes front and running back Roman Hemby might be struggling to get out of the backfield all day. It is a nightmare matchup for the Terrapins offense, and we do not see a path to yardage or points.

It is the exact opposite on the other side of the ball. Individual matchups all over the field scream Ohio State. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka can do what they please on Saturday. Nobody can guard them and future possible number-one draft pick, QB CJ Stroud will find them. Expect big days for all three.

There is no clear word on who will start at running back for the Buckeyes. The top-two options are banged up and questionable. However, whether it is Miyan Williams or TreVeyon Henderson who gets the start, they can settled in behind the offensive line for an easy ride.

This game has big Buckeyes win written all over it and the spread may not be enough for Maryland.

Maryland is trending down and Ohio State has a history of scoring a lot of points against The terms. I get into what’s gone wrong for them lately and why Ohio State should be in for a big day on offense. https://t.co/puJrYJxwFK — Chris Renne (@ChrisRenneCFB) November 17, 2022

What are the picks?

Ohio State -27.5 @ -110 with Bovada

Total Ohio State Points – Over 44.5 @ +100 with Bovada

Total Maryland Points – Under 18.5 @ -120 with Bovada

