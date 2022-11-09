College Football Week 11 Betting Odds – Tulsa vs. Memphis – Spread, Lines & Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Week 11 brings us some more AAC-tion when Tulsa face Memphis on Thursday evening. With both teams looking to become bowl eligible, it sets up to be an intriguing college football contest. Here, we take a closer look at the game concentrating on the betting odds including the lines and spread, while offering our best bets and picks on this compelling NCAAF game.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) @ Memphis Tigers (4-5)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Thursday, 11/10/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Thursday, 11/10/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN.

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Tulsa

+205 +6.5 (-110) Memphis

-245 -6.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 61.5

-110 Under 61.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.



Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Memphis favorites for Tulsa clash

Tulsa and the Memphis Tigers will meet in Memphis on Thursday for the first time since 2018. There have been two games in Tulsa in that time that were split 1-1 between the two.

Tulsa will be entering the game having lost five of their last six and looking to keep their dream of being bowl eligible alive.

The sportsbooks are not convinced it will happen for the Golden Hurricane. The oddsmakers at Bovada believe Memphis are the odds on favorites with a moneyline price of -245. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites on the spread, and the total points line is set at 61.5.

Memphis are in a big slump of their own having lost their last four and both teams will see this as an opportunity to get a much needed W.

How will this game be decided?

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin is questionable for the game and the likely starter at QB is Braylon Braxton. While Braxton wasn’t great against Tulane last week, he made the occasional eye-catching play and the drop-off from Brin is not all that substantial. Braxton can at least use his legs to escape from the pocket, which probably levels it out a touch.

The longest rush of the day for Tulsa required an amazing individual effort and a HURDLE 🚨 from Braylon Braxton! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/43Bt8oiSA8 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 5, 2022

This Memphis defense is stout against the run though. The Tulsa offensive line is in a bit of bother if they are going to try to create holes for their QB and running back Steven Anderson; the matchup in the trenches is simply horrible for them on this front.

Memphis struggles more against the pass. However, the wide receiver matchups still leave a lot to be desired for Tulsa. With the matchups not great and a banged up Brin Davis or a backup throwing them the ball, it does not bode well for the Golden Hurricane wideouts.

The matchups on the other side of the ball don’t exactly jump off the page either. Tulsa is an absolute disaster against the run, ranking 128th in college football in total rush yards allowed per game. However, Memphis doesn’t appear to be in a great spot to take advantage of it.

Their leading rushers in their running back by committee are averaging under 40 yards per game. Additionally, quarterback Sean Henigan is leading the team in rush attempts while only going at 2.6 yards per carry.

Tulsa plays the pass at a very good level, allowing only around 175 yards per game on that front.

Everything we see for this game points us to backing the under and that is what our bets for this one will be based around.

What are the picks?

Under 61.5 @ -110 with Bovada

First Score of Game is a Touchdown – NO @ +251 with Bovada

Content You May Like