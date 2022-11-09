Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News college football week 11 best bets lsu vs arkansas odds spread picks

College Football Week 11 Best Bets – LSU vs. Arkansas – Odds, Spread & Picks

Author image

Updated

5 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
lsu cheerleader

Fresh off their overtime win against Alabama, LSU travel to Arkansas with the wind in their sails. The Tigers were ranked seventh in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and could be in a good spot to make a charge for the top four at the end of the year. For now though, they must concentrate on beating the Razorbacks in Saturday’s SEC tussle. Here, we will take a look at the odds including the spread and lines while offering our best bets, picks and predictions on the week 11 NCAAF clash.

#7 LSU Tigers (7-2) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 11/12/2022 12:00 pm EST.
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR.
  • TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
LSU
 -160 -3 (-115)
Arkansas
 +135 +3 (-105)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 63
 -110
Under 63
 -110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

 Claim Offer

Double Your First Deposit Up To $1,000 + $10 Casino Chip

 Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

 Claim Offer

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

 Claim Offer

First Deposit Sports Bonus Up To $500

 Claim Offer

LSU need to keep focus to avoid letdown

LSU will be riding high after beating Alabama in OT on Saturday, but they will be keen not to let that victory go to waster. The Tigers likely need to win out in order to get a spot in the College Football Playoff, but this is a bit of a letdown spot.

The sportsbooks can feel it too. Oddsmakers at Bovada make LSU slight odds on favorites with a moneyline price of -160. They are just 3-point favorites on the spread and the total points line for the game is set at 63.

Arkansas are 2-4 in their last six games and lost last week against Liberty at Razorback Stadium. They will be seeking to rebound and crash the LSU party on Saturday.

How will this game be decided?

First and foremost, LSU coach Brian Kelly needs to ensure his players don’t suffer a lack of focus and energy in this game. He might even be riding the high himself after defeating Alabama for the first time in his career.

This matchup sets up well for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Arkansas is one of the worst three teams in NCAAF in pass yards allowed per game.

Between Daniels and slot receiver Malik Nabers, LSU have a matchup that can absolutely explode on Saturday. He is having his best year with his arm of his career and can carry this LSU team to a big win this weekend.

Daniels has also been a big weapon with his legs scoring a whopping ten touchdowns on the season so far. Arkansas will likely have their hands full dealing with him and we do not see much cause for optimism on the defensive side of the ball for them.

Arkansas has a good dual threat quarterback of their own in KJ Jefferson. They also have a very strong offensive line.

Getting behind those big hogs and running the ball is probably the best chance Arkansas has at keeping up with LSU in this one. Running back Raheim Sanders is going at 6.4 yards per carry and in tandem with KJ Jefferson they are the best bets to cause LSU issues.

But our belief here is the Tigers will be just a bit too strong for this Razorbacks team and run out comfortable winners.

What are the best bets?

  • LSU -3 @ -110 with Bovada
Back our picks with Bovada now

Content You May Like

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens