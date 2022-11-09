College Football Week 11 Best Bets – LSU vs. Arkansas – Odds, Spread & Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Fresh off their overtime win against Alabama, LSU travel to Arkansas with the wind in their sails. The Tigers were ranked seventh in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and could be in a good spot to make a charge for the top four at the end of the year. For now though, they must concentrate on beating the Razorbacks in Saturday’s SEC tussle. Here, we will take a look at the odds including the spread and lines while offering our best bets, picks and predictions on the week 11 NCAAF clash.

#7 LSU Tigers (7-2) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/12/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/12/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR.

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread LSU

-160 -3 (-115) Arkansas

+135 +3 (-105)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 63

-110 Under 63

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.



LSU need to keep focus to avoid letdown

LSU will be riding high after beating Alabama in OT on Saturday, but they will be keen not to let that victory go to waster. The Tigers likely need to win out in order to get a spot in the College Football Playoff, but this is a bit of a letdown spot.

The sportsbooks can feel it too. Oddsmakers at Bovada make LSU slight odds on favorites with a moneyline price of -160. They are just 3-point favorites on the spread and the total points line for the game is set at 63.

Arkansas are 2-4 in their last six games and lost last week against Liberty at Razorback Stadium. They will be seeking to rebound and crash the LSU party on Saturday.

How will this game be decided?

First and foremost, LSU coach Brian Kelly needs to ensure his players don’t suffer a lack of focus and energy in this game. He might even be riding the high himself after defeating Alabama for the first time in his career.

Arkansas plays LSU at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Fayetteville, a team that is coming off an emotional 32-31 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide… #wps — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) November 6, 2022

This matchup sets up well for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Arkansas is one of the worst three teams in NCAAF in pass yards allowed per game.

Between Daniels and slot receiver Malik Nabers, LSU have a matchup that can absolutely explode on Saturday. He is having his best year with his arm of his career and can carry this LSU team to a big win this weekend.

Daniels has also been a big weapon with his legs scoring a whopping ten touchdowns on the season so far. Arkansas will likely have their hands full dealing with him and we do not see much cause for optimism on the defensive side of the ball for them.

Jayden Daniels is HIM 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/XMgP9Sryiw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022

Arkansas has a good dual threat quarterback of their own in KJ Jefferson. They also have a very strong offensive line.

Getting behind those big hogs and running the ball is probably the best chance Arkansas has at keeping up with LSU in this one. Running back Raheim Sanders is going at 6.4 yards per carry and in tandem with KJ Jefferson they are the best bets to cause LSU issues.

But our belief here is the Tigers will be just a bit too strong for this Razorbacks team and run out comfortable winners.

What are the best bets?

LSU -3 @ -110 with Bovada

