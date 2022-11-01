College Football Week 10 Best Bets – Alabama vs. LSU – Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In a massive week ten of NCAAF, one of the games of the week takes place in Baton Rouge as Alabama face off against LSU. The Crimson Tide are currently ranked sixth, sitting just outside the College Football Playoff places, while the LSU Tigers are ranked 15th in the latest AP Poll. Here, we will take a closer look at the odds, lines and spreads in the SEC clash, while offering our best bets, picks and predictions.

#6 Alabama Crimson Tide @ #15 LSU Tigers

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/5/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/5/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA.

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Alabama

-500 -13 (-105) LSU

+360 +13 (-115)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 58

-110 Under 58

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.



Bookies say Bama is a big favorite

In what is a matchup between the two most unlikable coaches in NCAA football, Alabama coach Nick Saban holds sway over LSU’s Brian Kelly. But good luck deciding who to cheer for if you have no dog in the fight. Tiger Stadium will certainly have no problem deciding who they are rooting for and it will be sold out on Saturday.

Tiger Stadium is SOLD OUT — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 1, 2022

There will be no excuses for Alabama or LSU as they both come into this game fresh off their bye weeks. Alabama will be looking to boost their resume and re-enter the CFP places with a big win against the Tigers and the sportsbooks certainly think they will do so.

Alabama are odds on favorites on the moneyline and 13-point favorites on the spread. Meanwhile, the total points line for the game is set at 58.

It should be no surprise that the Crimson Tide are viewed positively through the eyes of the oddsmakers. Their reputation precedes them and their only defeat on the season so far has come at the hands of number two ranked Tennessee by way of a last second field goal.

The Tigers hold a record of 6-2 having also been beaten by Tennessee, but in a far more convincing manner. Their other loss came in their opener to a Florida State team that has struggled against ranked opponents.

LSU will return the delightfully named Major Burns to their secondary after he missed six weeks. They will be hopeful that gives them the boost they need on defense.

How will this game be decided?

There are no glaring mismatches between any two units on first glance. Alabama certainly has the more talented roster, but how they put that to use remains to be seen.

Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young is likely the best player on either roster and Alabama will be relying on him to make stuff happen in this one. The good news for Bama fans is that he should get plenty of help from running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

LSU ranks middle of the pack in opposition yards allowed per rush at 3.9. Meanwhile, Gibbs is going at a staggering 6.9 yards per carry this year and his offensive line should be creating holes on the right hand side for him on Saturday.

With the magic of Young and the ferocity of Gibbs, the Crimson Tide should be able to move the ball and put up points on the Tigers D.

It could prove a struggle for LSU to move the ball against this Tide defense. They only allow 2.7 yards per rush, second best in college football this year. Additionally, they only allow 200 passing yards per game.

The matchups across the board SUCK for LSU. If we could project them to score negative points, we would. It will be a tough day at the office for QB Jayden Daniels and we are not expecting much out of him or this offense.

What are the best bets?

Alabama -13 @ -105 with Bovada

Under 58 @ -110 with Bovada

