College Football Week 0 Picks: Lines, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets For August Openers

College Football Week 0 Picks
College Football Week 0 Picks

Labor Day weekend sees a handful of games to usher in the season early, and we are taking a closer look at schedule by offering up our college football Week 0 picks, predictions and best bets.

College Football Week 0 Preview

The aptly named Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Ireland’s Aviva Stadium as heavy favourites against the Navy Midshipmen in the Week 0 opener – the first of seven games.

There are plenty of narratives feeding into Saturday’s game, with Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker taking over the reins for the first time, while newly-crowned ACC passing touchdowns record holder Sam Hartman makes his first start since switching from Wake Forest.

As for Navy, a new coach will be in the hot-seat after Ken Niumatalolo’s 15-year tenure was brought to an end. Brian Newberry will take charge of his first game since making the step up from defensive coordinator.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on Heisman Trophy recipient Caleb Williams as USC host San Jose State in another eye-catching match-up. The odds-on favourite for the No.1 pick in next year’s NFL draft can make history by becoming the first repeat Heisman winner since Archie Griffin 48 years ago.

RELATED: When Does NCAA College Football Start? Full Opening Weekend Dates & Times

College Football Week 0 Picks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Navy Midshipmen Picks and Predictions

Unearthing any value in Dublin’s Aer Lingus Classic is proving to be an arduous task for college football fans, with Notre Dame entering the contest 20.5-point favourites.

The added fanfare of their meeting in Ireland will hopefully translate to fireworks in this season opener, but the pessimist deep within tells us this may not hit even hit the implied points total, set at 50.5.

Even with Notre Dame as a 16.5-point favourite in the previous meeting between these two, that head-to-head last November only saw them scrape a victory by 35-32, with Navy almost levelling had it not been for some clever clock running from the opposition.

It will be interesting to see what effect Sam Hartman has after a whirlwind season with Wake Forest, become all-time leader for passing TD’s.

However, Irish scored 31.8 points per game last year, while Navy scored 23.3 points per game. With the latter’s implied total set at 15.5, we are struggling to side with the ‘over’ total, and prefer to tread with caution as both sides find their feet.

Notre Dame vs Navy Pick: Under 50.5 @ -110

RELATED: Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season

USC vs San Jose State Picks and Predictions

San Jose State’s somewhat inexperienced defensive group will be up against Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in their season debut.

USC are heavy money line favourites – the heaviest across Week 0 at -8000, and their implied total set at 30.5 points. Plenty of points are certainly be expected from USC, whose not-so-secret weapon threw 4,500 passing yards and a registered a 42 touchdown to five interception ratio last year.

San Jose have made far more personnel changes that the Spartans, and will head into the new season with a feeling of optimism after a winning season, rounding off with a 7-5 record and a loss in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

However we don’t expect them to walk away with an unlikely victory, and we are picking out the over 30.5 points total as our selection for USC.

With an average points-per-game of 41.1 last year, we are comfortable they can hit that total at the Coliseum this weekend.

USC vs San Jose State Pick: USC Over 30.5 @ -110

Hawaii Warriors vs Vanderbilt Commodores Picks and Predictions

There was a sizeable gap in physicality, tactical nouse and general cohesiveness between these two last year.

Although Hawaii raced into an early 7-0 led, Vanderbilt’s resulting points blitz saw them register 49 consecutive points without interruption to eventually walk away with a 63-10 victory.

19-year-old AJ Swann should also be raring to go with considerable experience behind him now. After taking over duties in the hole half-way through last season, he threw for 1,274 yards, 10 touchdowns and had two interceptions.

Expect Vanderbilt to comfortably cover the spread here.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Pick: Vanderbilt Over 17.5 @ -120

College Football Week 0 Lines and Odds

See below for the full list of college football Week 0 odds and lines.

  • Notre Dame: -1500 | Navy: +870 Over 50.5: -110 | Under 50.5: -110
  • UTEP: -120 | Jacksonville State: +100 Over 53.5: -115 | Under 50.5: -105
  • Massachusetts: +210 | New Mexico State: -250 Over 45.5: -107 | Under 45.5: -113
  • Ohio: +115 | San Diego State: -135 Over 49: -105 | Under 45.5: -115
  • Hawaii: +660 | Vanderbilt: -1000 Over 55.5: -115 | Under 55.5: -105
  • San Jose State: +1750 | USC: -8000 Over 66.5: -110 | Under 66.5: -110
  • Florida International: +330 | Louisiana Tech: -410 Over 58.5: -110 | Under 58.5: -110
