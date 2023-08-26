College Football

College Football Week 0 Odds: Notre Dame, USC, Vanderbilt Open As Heavy Favorites

Joe Lyons
The 2023 college football seasons begins this Saturday, August 26 with a handful of Week 0 games and SportsLens are on hand to take you through the betting markets ahead of the action.

The opening game of the season kicks-off in Dublin, Ireland between Navy and Notre Dame at the Aviva Stadium for the third time in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 48,000 at the home of European college football.

There are a chunk of other exciting matchups to look forward to as well including the top-10 ranked USC, considered the favorite in the Pac-12 this season led by Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, hosting San Jose State.

Ohio at San Diego State and Hawaii at Vanderbilt are also eye-catching fixtures on the Week 0 calendar, with all odds using BetOnline for the seven opening games listed below.

College Football Week 0 Odds

Navy vs Notre Dame, 11:30am, NBC

  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400 | Navy +850
  • Point Spread: Notre Dame (-20.5) -110 | Navy (+20.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 50.5 –110 | Under 50.5 -110

UTEP vs Jacksonville State, 2:30pm, CBS Sports Network

  • Moneyline: UTEP -115 | Jacksonville State -105
  • Point Spread: UTEP (-1.0) -110 | Jacksonville State (+1.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 53.5 –110 | Under 53.5 -110

UMASS at New Mexico State, 4pm, ESPN

  • Moneyline: UMASS +215 | New Mexico State -260
  • Point Spread: UMASS (+6.5) -110 | New Mexico State (-6.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 45.0 –110 | Under 45.0 -110

Ohio at San Diego State, 4pm, FS1

  • Moneyline: Ohio +115 | San Diego State -135
  • Point Spread: Ohio (+2.5) -110 | San Diego State (-2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 49.0 –110 | Under 49.0 -110

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 4:30pm, SEC Network

  • Moneyline: Hawaii +600 | Vanderbilt -900
  • Point Spread: Hawaii (+17.5) -110 | Vanderbilt (-17.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 55.5 –110 | Under 55.5 -110

San Jose State at USC, 5pm, Pac-12 Network

  • Moneyline: San Jose State +1800 | USC -10000
  • Point Spread: San Jose State (+30.5) -110 | USC (-30.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 66.5 –110 | Under 66.5 -110

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 6pm, CBS Sports Network

  • Moneyline: FIU +320 | Louisiana Tech -400
  • Point Spread: FIU (+11.0) -110 | Louisiana Tech (-11.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 58.5 –110 | Under 58.5 -110

Arrow to top