The 2023 college football seasons begins this Saturday, August 26 with a handful of Week 0 games and SportsLens are on hand to take you through the betting markets ahead of the action.
The opening game of the season kicks-off in Dublin, Ireland between Navy and Notre Dame at the Aviva Stadium for the third time in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 48,000 at the home of European college football.
There are a chunk of other exciting matchups to look forward to as well including the top-10 ranked USC, considered the favorite in the Pac-12 this season led by Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, hosting San Jose State.
Ohio at San Diego State and Hawaii at Vanderbilt are also eye-catching fixtures on the Week 0 calendar, with all odds using BetOnline for the seven opening games listed below.
College Football Week 0 Odds
Navy vs Notre Dame, 11:30am, NBC
- Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400 | Navy +850
- Point Spread: Notre Dame (-20.5) -110 | Navy (+20.5) -110
- Total Points: Over 50.5 –110 | Under 50.5 -110
UTEP vs Jacksonville State, 2:30pm, CBS Sports Network
- Moneyline: UTEP -115 | Jacksonville State -105
- Point Spread: UTEP (-1.0) -110 | Jacksonville State (+1.0) -110
- Total Points: Over 53.5 –110 | Under 53.5 -110
UMASS at New Mexico State, 4pm, ESPN
- Moneyline: UMASS +215 | New Mexico State -260
- Point Spread: UMASS (+6.5) -110 | New Mexico State (-6.5) -110
- Total Points: Over 45.0 –110 | Under 45.0 -110
Ohio at San Diego State, 4pm, FS1
- Moneyline: Ohio +115 | San Diego State -135
- Point Spread: Ohio (+2.5) -110 | San Diego State (-2.5) -110
- Total Points: Over 49.0 –110 | Under 49.0 -110
Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 4:30pm, SEC Network
- Moneyline: Hawaii +600 | Vanderbilt -900
- Point Spread: Hawaii (+17.5) -110 | Vanderbilt (-17.5) -110
- Total Points: Over 55.5 –110 | Under 55.5 -110
San Jose State at USC, 5pm, Pac-12 Network
- Moneyline: San Jose State +1800 | USC -10000
- Point Spread: San Jose State (+30.5) -110 | USC (-30.5) -110
- Total Points: Over 66.5 –110 | Under 66.5 -110
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 6pm, CBS Sports Network
- Moneyline: FIU +320 | Louisiana Tech -400
- Point Spread: FIU (+11.0) -110 | Louisiana Tech (-11.0) -110
- Total Points: Over 58.5 –110 | Under 58.5 -110
