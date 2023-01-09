College Football Playoff National Championship Game – Georgia v TCU Betting Odds – Player Props Best Bets

The final game of the college football season is nearly upon us. A wild season comes to a head on Monday evening when TCU and the Georgia Bulldogs meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Georgia are the defending champions, but a Cinderella story is brewing if the TCU Horned Frogs can knock them off. TCU were 200/1 shots at the beginning of the season. Quarterback Max Duggan has been their standout this year, and as him and his teammates look to cause another upset, SportsLens will take a last-minute look at the player props to find our best bets of the CFP National Championship Game between the SEC champions and Big 12 runners-up.

Player Prop Best Bet #1 – Max Duggan – OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards @ -125 with Bovada

Max Duggan is at his best when he is making things happen with his legs. In the last two games he has played, two games that REALLY mattered to TCU, he rushed 15 times in each game. In those games, Duggan went for 110 rushing yards and 57 rushing yards.

It’s finally National Championship Day 🏆 Georgia and TCU both have versatile QBs that the defenses need to game plan for: 🐸 Max Duggan: 8 rushing TD, 643 yards, 21 forced missed tackles 🐶 Stetson Bennett: 8 rushing TD, 225 yards (7 fumbles) pic.twitter.com/toErvKq2mQ — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) January 9, 2023

To be successful on Monday evening, TCU are going to need Duggan to step up and take the game by the scruff of the neck. One of the ways he is going to have to do it is with his legs. Georgia could get a lot of pressure on Duggan and he is going to be forced out of the pocket, which could help us land this over.

Player Prop Best Bet #2 – Max Duggan Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +105 with Bovada

Player Prop Best Bet #3 – Max Duggan to Score 2+ Touchdowns @ +625 with Bovada

Continuing on from our theme in our first best bet, we are again relying on Max Duggan to do something with his legs. Duggan has eight rushing touchdowns on the season so far. Again, in the matches where it really counted for TCU, his last two games, Duggan scored three touchdowns.

He rushed for one against Kansas State and in the CFP semifinal against Michigan, he scored twice with his legs. The Horned Frogs trust him in the redzone and that won’t change in the biggest game of the year. If TCU gets chances around the Georgia goal line, you can expect them to keep it in the hands of their best player and let Duggan try and punch it in.

Player Prop Best Bet #4 – Stetson Bennett Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +120 with BetOnline

Much like TCU, Georgia trusts their quarterback when they are around the goal line. Although Bennett is not as much of a threat to take off as Duggan, he gets it done in the redzone. Bennett has eight rushing touchdown this season and there is not reason why he should be this price to do it again.

Georgia ties it up after Stetson Bennett scores on a rushing TD! 21-21 in a wild #PeachBowl. 🏈#CFP pic.twitter.com/B46g2E5czY — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 1, 2023

With the ball around the goal line, Bennett is likely to call his own number and we could see that again in CFP National Championship Game.

Player Prop Best Bet #5 – Quentin Johnston Longest Reception OVER 33.5 @ -115 with Bovada

In a game that TCU is likely to be trailing, they are going to have to throw the ball. Max Duggan’s favorite target is wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston has a neutral matchup, but will likely get peppered by Duggan if TCU are chasing.

Didn’t take long for TCU’s Quentin Johnston to make a spectacular play. Does such a great job winning vertically and tracking this dime from Max Duggan. Plays like this are why Johnston is viewed as WR1 in the 2023 #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/QOA7yeMFVg — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 3, 2022

Johnston is a long ball magnet and has cleared this line in seven of his last eight appearances. He should get ample opportunity to do that again in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.