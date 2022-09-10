Countries
College Football Odds | Most Bet Teams in Week 2

College Football Odds | Most Bet Teams in Week 2

Updated

23 seconds ago

on

sportsbook screen

You’ve studied the weekend’s college football games, you’ve studied the odds, and you’ve placed your bets. You get a text from your friend just before the game and he’s backed the opposite side. Surely, nobody else is that dumb, right?

Thankfully, we are here with the information that you’re after. Our friends over at BetOnline.ag have provided us with the college football teams and totals drawing the most action this week.

Notre Dame and Bama draw support in early kick-offs

In the early kick-offs, Notre Dame v Marshall is drawing the most one-sided action. 84% of spread bets are on Notre Dame -20.5, with 59% of bets on the total of under 49.5 points. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked number eight in the country. They travel to Marshall with the weight of bettors’ money all over the country on their shoulders.

Alabama closely follow them as the most popular bet of the week. 81% of bets are on the Crimson Tide covering the 21 point spread against Texas. 73% of tickets on the total points are on over 64.5 points. The top-ranked team in the country, Alabama blew out Utah State last week and bettors are hoping for the same this week.

Public v Oddsmakers in afternoon and evening clashes

Saturday afternoon’s top-25 clash between Pittsburgh and Tennessee is seeing plenty of one-sided money too. 78% of total points bets are on the over 64.5 with 59% of the spread bets are on Tennessee -6. The Volunteers travel to Pittsburgh as favorites fresh off the back of a 59-10 thrashing of Ball State in week one.

Saturday evening’s Baylor v BYU is the game drawing the most one-sided action on the totals. 87% of all bets on the total of 54 in that game are on the over. Bettors expect that one to be a shootout as Baylor +2.5 is also drawing 66% of bets.

BetOnline also took some lopsided action on the USC v Stanford game. Over 70% of tickets on the spread were placed on USC -8.5. They also took more bets on one side of the total with close to 80% of tickets on the under 66.5. We can hear the fans cheering for USC shutout from here.

Does the public know better than the oddsmakers? Do they side with you or your dumb friend? Find out in a few hours and good luck to everyone!

