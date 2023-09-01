Ahead of a handful of evening games on Friday, we are taking you through our college football picks and predictions for 09/01/2023, along with the latests odds and lines.

College Football Odds And Lines – 09/01/2023

Michigan State Vs Central Michigan

Central Michigan: +460 | +14 @ -110

Michigan State: -600 | -14 @ -110

Over 45: -110 | Under 45: -110

Miami Ohio Vs Miami Florida

Miami Ohio: +550 | +16.5 @ -108

Miami Florida: -750 | -16.5 -112

Over 45.5: -108 | Under 45.5: -112

Louisville vs Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech: +245 | +7.5 @ -118

Louisville: -290 | -7.6 @ -102

Over 49: -110 | Under 49: -110

Hawaii vs Stanford

Hawaii: +150 | +3.5 @ -115

Stanford: -170 | -3.5 @ -105

Over 57.5: -110 | Under 57.5: -110

College Football Picks And Predictions For Friday 1st September

College Football Pick 1: Hawaii +150

Despite losing in Week 0 at Vanderbilt, Hawaii showed tons of improvement with a 35-28 defeat against a side who entered the contest as 17.5-point favourites.

Compare this to 12 months ago where they fell to a 63-10 defeat against the same opponent, including dropping 49 consecutive points.

Hawaii come up against Stanford, who have lost a fair few figures in defence and the change in personnel may take some time to gel together.

They struggled defensively last term, allowing 32.2 points per game and were one of the worst at preventing plays on the ground. We are backing Hawaii as slight underdogs here after they managed to throw for over 300 yards against a solid Vanderbilt side last weekend.

College Football Pick 2: Georgia Tech +7.5

There are plenty of narratives feeding into this Week 1 match-up, with Louisville hiring a new coach and employing a new quarterback and receiver core. Georgia meanwhile, have a new quarterback themselves after acquiring Haynes King from Texas A&M.

King has cut his teeth on plenty of top 20 opponents in the SEC during his time in Texas, and should be able to prove his star quality against inferior defences in the ACC.

They have also managed to shore up a particularly leaky defence with fellow A&M-er Andre White, as well as Braelen Oliver from Minnesota.

With change all over the pitch it could result in an early-season upset, and we are tipping Georgia – who have won the last two head-to-heads – to cover the spread.

