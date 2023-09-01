Betting

College Football Odds, Lines, Betting Picks & Predictions Today – 09/01/2023

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
College Football Picks
College Football Picks

Ahead of a handful of evening games on Friday, we are taking you through our college football picks and predictions for 09/01/2023, along with the latests odds and lines.

College Football Odds And Lines – 09/01/2023

Michigan State Vs Central Michigan 

  • Central Michigan: +460 | +14 @ -110
  • Michigan State: -600 | -14 @ -110
  • Over 45: -110 | Under 45: -110

Miami Ohio Vs Miami Florida 

  • Miami Ohio: +550 | +16.5 @ -108
  • Miami Florida: -750 | -16.5 -112
  • Over 45.5: -108 | Under 45.5: -112

Louisville vs Georgia Tech

  • Georgia Tech: +245 | +7.5 @ -118
  • Louisville: -290 | -7.6 @ -102
  • Over 49: -110 | Under 49: -110

Hawaii vs Stanford

  • Hawaii: +150 | +3.5 @ -115
  • Stanford: -170 | -3.5 @ -105
  • Over 57.5: -110 | Under 57.5: -110

RELATED: College Football Week 1 Preview, Schedule And How To Watch On Live Stream

College Football Picks And Predictions For Friday 1st September

College Football Pick 1: Hawaii +150

Despite losing in Week 0 at Vanderbilt, Hawaii showed tons of improvement with a 35-28 defeat against a side who entered the contest as 17.5-point favourites.

Compare this to 12 months ago where they fell to a 63-10 defeat against the same opponent, including dropping 49 consecutive points.

Hawaii come up against Stanford, who have lost a fair few figures in defence and the change in personnel may take some time to gel together.

They struggled defensively last term, allowing 32.2 points per game and were one of the worst at preventing plays on the ground. We are backing Hawaii as slight underdogs here after they managed to throw for over 300 yards against a solid Vanderbilt side last weekend.

College Football Pick 2: Georgia Tech +7.5

There are plenty of narratives feeding into this Week 1 match-up, with Louisville hiring a new coach and employing a new quarterback and receiver core. Georgia meanwhile, have a new quarterback themselves after acquiring Haynes King from Texas A&M.

King has cut his teeth on plenty of top 20 opponents in the SEC during his time in Texas, and should be able to prove his star quality against inferior defences in the ACC.

They have also managed to shore up a particularly leaky defence with fellow A&M-er Andre White, as well as Braelen Oliver from Minnesota.

With change all over the pitch it could result in an early-season upset, and we are tipping Georgia – who have won the last two head-to-heads – to cover the spread.

 

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
College Football Picks
Betting

LATEST College Football Odds, Lines, Betting Picks & Predictions Today – 09/01/2023

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  23h
Most Rookie Passing Yards Odds
Betting
Number One Overall Pick Bryce Young Odds-On to Lead 2023 Rookie Class in Passing Yards
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 31 2023

With a talented cohort of quarterbacks making the step up into the NFL, we take a look at the latest ‘most rookie passing yards’ odds market, which Carolina Panthers new…

College Football Picks
Betting
College Football Odds, Lines, Betting Picks & Predictions Today – 08/31/2023
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 30 2023

Week 1 gets underway on Thursday following a hugely entertaining curtain raiser last weekend, and we are on hand to run you through our college football picks and predictions for…

Liam Smith
Betting
How To Bet On Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 In Mexico | Top 5 Mexico Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 30 2023
Chris Eubank Jr Boxing
Betting
How To Bet On Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 In Canada | Top 5 Canada Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 30 2023
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith
Betting
How To Bet On Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 In USA | Top 5 US Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 30 2023
Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay tips
Betting
Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay Best Bets and Player Prop Tips
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 30 2023
Arrow to top