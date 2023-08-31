Betting

College Football Odds, Lines, Betting Picks & Predictions Today – 08/31/2023

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
College Football Picks
College Football Picks

Week 1 gets underway on Thursday following a hugely entertaining curtain raiser last weekend, and we are on hand to run you through our college football picks and predictions for today’s games.

College Football Odds and Lines – 08/31/2023

Kent State vs UCF 

  • Kent State: +2000 | +37 @ -110
  • UCF: -10000 | -37 @ -110
  • Over 56: -110 | Under 56: -110

North Carolina State vs UConn 

  • NC State: -700 | -14.5 @ -113
  • UConn: +520 | +14.5 -107
  • Over 46.5: -112 | Under 46.5: -108

Nebraska vs Minnesota

  • Nebraska: +230 | +7 @ -110
  • Minnesota: -275 | -7 @ -110
  • Over 43.5: -108 | Under 43.5: -112

Florida Gators vs Utah Utes

  • Florida: +175 | +4.5 @ -110
  • Utah: -205 | -4.5 @ -110
  • Over 44.5: -103 | Under 44.5: -117

College Football Picks and Predictions For Thursday 31st August

College Football Pick 1: Utah -4.5

Florida may take comfort in the fact they edged a thrilling contest with their Week 1 opponents Utah last time they met, winning by just three points.

We have picked the Utes to enact revenge this time around. Across the last four seasons, they have shown their worth on home soil and are 21-1 S/U and 14-8 ATS.

There will be plenty of pressure on the Gator’s newest recruit Graham Mertz, who has been named as the new starting quarteback. With question marks remaining over Florida, we’re happy to take Utah at -4.5.

College Football Pick 2: Nebraska +7

The Huskers could very well surprise a few people in this opener.

The addition of Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims could provide some much needed creativity in the hole, but an off-season of change for Minnesota could see them take a little time to get up to speed.

Losing 300-pound veteran DT Trill Carter to Texas is likely to be a huge miss for a side who already struggled to stop teams from completing passes last season.

They were 2-4 when allowing team to complete over 60% of their passes, and we are siding with the value here by picking Nebraska who can usher in a promising rebuild under former Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

Charlie Rhodes

Arrow to top