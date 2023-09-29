NCAA

College Football Free Bets With Bovada Sports Betting App

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Week 2 College Football Picks
You can claim some nice College football free bets with Bovada and use their first-rate sports betting app to bet on the move. Let’s explain more.

College Football Free Bets With Bovada Sports Betting App (75% Deposit Bonus)

The Bovada sports betting app is used by thousands of football fans across America and with some great College football free bets to get you going – it’s not hard to see why they are a top pick.

There are up to $750 in College football free bets with Bovada on the table with their 75% deposit bonus – if you want to max-out and claim the full bonus, just deposit $1000 – or if you can’t outlay the full amount to start, this fine too as the 75% welcome off is still in place.

Bovada are certainly one of the best offshore US sportsbooks to bet on College football, with all the games and markets covered, plus you can also use the Bovada sports betting app to bet in ANY US STATE.

Here’s How To Claim Your Bovada Sports Betting App Offer

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in College Football free bets
Terms And Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why Use Bovada Sports Betting App For College Football Free Bets?

At Bovada, their College Football coverage is one of the best in the market place and not only can you get up to $750 in free bets,  but also bet on football in ANY US state, meaning those who live in an area where online sports betting is still banned – like Texas, Florida or California – can still get their bets placed.

When using the Bovada sports betting app there are also no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks on sign-up, exclusive markets and college football odds, as well as a wide range of games covered so it’s not easy to see why college football bettors make Bovada their number one choice.

Why Bet With Bovada For College Football?

  • 75% Deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No taxes on winnings
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet with crypto
