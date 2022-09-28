College Football Best Bets Week 5 – Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

College football Saturday gets underway with a top-25 matchup when the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats takes on the also undefeated Ole Miss Rebels in week five. The all-SEC clash kicks off at noon at Mississippi and we take a look at the best bets in this massive clash.

#7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) @ #14 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/1/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/1/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Kentucky

+210 +6.5 (-105) Ole Miss

-250 -6.5(-115)

Total Odds Over 53.5

-110 Under 53.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

The all-SEC undefeated top-25 clash is one of the premier matchups in week five of college football. Kentucky and their quarterback Will Levis will be looking to keep their eight-game undefeated streak rolling. It is a streak that stretches back into last season and includes wins over Florida and a bowl game victory over Iowa at the end of last year.

But not to be outdone, Ole Miss has won eight of its last ten. Something has to give in this one, so let’s take a closer look at how we expect this matchup to play out and our best bets for the game.

How will this game be decided?

Both teams have been racking up points on offense this year. However, both teams have also been stingy on defense. So it is strength v strength with almost every snap of the game when this one kicks-off.

When the Kentucky offense heads out they will be led by quarterback Will Levis. Levis is a big character off the field, and his on the field performances have given him plenty of reason to add to his swagger this season.

Bad matchup for the Wildcats WRs

Nevertheless, this Ole Miss secondary is not one to be trifled with and should be a worry for the Wildcats. Their go-to receiver Tayvion Robinson draws what is probably the toughest matchup on paper.

The Rebels slot corner Ladarius Tennison has taken a massive leap forward this year and will look to keep Robinson quiet. If he manages it, Levis’ job gets real tough.

Defense to win the day?

On the other side of the ball, Rebels QB Jaxson Dart has been good for Ole Miss. His ability to take off with his legs is probably going to be his main weapon in this one.

Much like the Rebels on defense, the Wildcats are very good in coverage. They have only given up 174 yards or so per game to their opposition. This is good enough to be among the top 20 in college football.

If the Wildcats can contain Dart’s running game, they will undoubtedly cause issues for this Rebels offense. Set the edges and make Dart throw it to win should be the plan and if it is, it could yield big dividends.

What are the best bets?

This projects as a close game with plenty of defense on show. We have found a few best bets in this one that we believe are very good value.