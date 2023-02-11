NFL

Colin Cowherd Super Bowl Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs Win 28-23 (+8000)

David Evans
2 min read
The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday and sports analysts are making their predictions. Colin Cowherd, one of the most well-known sports personalities, has weighed in on the big game and is taking the Chiefs to win.

Cowherd taking the Chiefs

According to Cowherd, the final score will be 28-23 in favor of the Chiefs.”I don’t think I’m making a bet on the game,” Cowherd said. “I’m making a bet against Jalen Hurts. He can’t throw the deep ball right now.”

Sportsbooks disagree, and the Eagles are currently favored across the board. BetOnline have the spread set with the Eagles as 1-point favorites. You can also back Cowherd’s correct score prediction at +8000.

Spread
 Odds Sportsbook
Philadelphia Eagles -1 -110 betonline
Kansas City Chiefs +1 -110 betonline

Cowherd believes that the Eagles have had an easy road to the Super Bowl as they haven’t played a playoff team since week 4, excluding the New York Giants. On the other hand, the Chiefs ended Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s hot streak in the playoffs. There are worse bets to make than siding with the current NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes. But Cowherd also believes that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a bit banged up.

Cowherd thinks Hurts is…wait for it…hurt

“Jalen Hurts is not healthy,” Cowherd said. “He was bad against San Francisco.”

Despite Hurts’ performance against the 49ers in the conference championship, the Eagles managed to secure a victory and advance to the Super Bowl. There is no doubt their road was made easier with the 49ers down to their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson before half-time. With Johnson then forced to exit the game, Brock Purdy reentered, despite being unable to throw. However, the Eagles can only beat what is put in front of them, and they have done so in convincing fashion.

The excitement for Super Bowl LVII continues to build and fans are eager to see which team will come out on top. Will Colin Cowherd’s prediction of a Chiefs victory prove correct or will Jalen Hurts defy his expectations and guide the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy?

David Evans

David Evans

