Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Las Vegas Raiders Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers us a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Mondays prop bet offerings.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Raiders Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 0.50 rushing TD’s @ +181 with BetOnline
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 0.50 receiving TD’s @ +575 with BetOnline
Edwards-Helaire has a rushing TD in each of his last two contests and has a great matchup with a Raiders defense allowing 1.3 rushing TD’s per contest. Las Vegas has allowed five rushing TD’s this season, and Edwards-Helaire is a good bet to find the end zone tonight.
Edwards-Helaire has three TD receptions this season, and he has a very good chance to catch a TD pass against a Raiders defense allowing 1.8 passing TD’s per matchup. The Chiefs RB is tied with Travis Kelce with three TD receptions and averages 29.5 receiving yards per game. He’ll get his chances and should deliver a TD tonight.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Raiders Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+300
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-300