Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have a ALDS Game 1 this afternoon when the Cleveland Guardians meet the New York Yankees. Cleveland will send righty Cal Quantrill to the hill, while New York has tabbed righty Gerrit Cole as their probable starter for this 3:57 pm ET contest.
We have four plays you can use towards a Guardians-Yankees same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $10500.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Gerrit Cole +6 strikeouts @ -260 with Betonline
- Cal Quantrill +3 strikeouts @ -180 with Betonline
- Jose Ramirez +1 RBI @ +200 with Betonline
- Yankees under 7.5 runs @ -140 with Betonline
Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 1: Gerrit Cole +6 strikeouts -260 @ Betonline
Cole is striking out 11.53 hitters per nine and while Cleveland does have the lowest strikeout rate vs righties in baseball, Cole whiffed 15 Guardians over 12.1 innings of work this season. Cleveland’s hitters have 28 K’s over 77 career at bats vs the veteran hurler, and six punch outs or more is a real possibility tonight.
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 2: Cal Quantrill +3 strikeouts -180 @ Betonline
Quantrill has whiffed four or more in four of his last five starts and faces a Yankees side with a 22.5% strikeout rate vs right-handed pitching. The Guardians righty has 10 K’s over 68 career at bats against the Yankees, and four punch outs tonight is a strong possibility.
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 3: Jose Ramírez +1 RBI +200 @ Betonline
Ramirez is the straw that stirs the drink for Cleveland, and he’s raked against Cole, slashing .273/.370/.682/.1.052 with two bombs and five RBI over 22 career at bats. The Cleveland slugger has six RBI over his last five contests and is a good bet to drive in a run tonight.
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Yankees under 7.5 runs -140 @ Betonline
This is the playoffs and with these two hurlers, 7.5 runs is maybe one too many. Both pitchers have been solid down the stretch, and these two clubs have better than average bullpens. Should be a close, low scoring game tonight in the Bronx.
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Cleveland Guardians
|+183
|New York Yankees
|-213