Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a ALDS Game 1 this afternoon when the Cleveland Guardians meet the New York Yankees. Cleveland will send righty Cal Quantrill to the hill, while New York has tabbed righty Gerrit Cole as their probable starter for this 3:57 pm ET contest.

We have four plays you can use towards a Guardians-Yankees same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $10500.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Guardians-Yankees SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 MLB Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Betonline Create account and deposit $1000 with MLB promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Guardians-Yankees SGP betting picks

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 1: Gerrit Cole +6 strikeouts -260 @ Betonline

Cole is striking out 11.53 hitters per nine and while Cleveland does have the lowest strikeout rate vs righties in baseball, Cole whiffed 15 Guardians over 12.1 innings of work this season. Cleveland’s hitters have 28 K’s over 77 career at bats vs the veteran hurler, and six punch outs or more is a real possibility tonight.

Gerrit Cole +6 strikeouts @ -260 with BetOnline

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 2: Cal Quantrill +3 strikeouts -180 @ Betonline

Quantrill has whiffed four or more in four of his last five starts and faces a Yankees side with a 22.5% strikeout rate vs right-handed pitching. The Guardians righty has 10 K’s over 68 career at bats against the Yankees, and four punch outs tonight is a strong possibility.

Cal Quantrill +3 strikeouts @ -180 with BetOnline

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 3: Jose Ramírez +1 RBI +200 @ Betonline

Ramirez is the straw that stirs the drink for Cleveland, and he’s raked against Cole, slashing .273/.370/.682/.1.052 with two bombs and five RBI over 22 career at bats. The Cleveland slugger has six RBI over his last five contests and is a good bet to drive in a run tonight.

Jose Ramirez +1 RBI @ +200 with BetOnline

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Yankees under 7.5 runs -140 @ Betonline

This is the playoffs and with these two hurlers, 7.5 runs is maybe one too many. Both pitchers have been solid down the stretch, and these two clubs have better than average bullpens. Should be a close, low scoring game tonight in the Bronx.

Yankees under 7.5 @ -140 with BetOnline

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Odds