Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have a ALDS Game 2 tonight when the Cleveland Guardians meet the New York Yankees. Shane Bieber takes the hill for the Guardians, and his counterpart for tonight is Nestor Cortes.

We have three plays you can use towards a Guardians-Yankees same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $6250.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Guardians-Yankees SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 1: Cleveland Guardians over 6.5 runs +100 @ Betonline

We have very good pitching in this matchup, but 6.5 runs is too low for tonight. The over is 41-39-2 when the Yankees are playing at home and 53-45-1 this season after a Bronx Bombers victory. This collection of Yankees lumber slash .294/.385/.618/.1.002 with 27 K’s over 68 at bats. This game should exceed 6.5 runs.

Cleveland Guardians over 6.5 runs @ +100 with BetOnline

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 2: Anthony Rizzo 1+ RBI +200 @ Betonline

Rizzo has struggled a bit down the stretch, and maybe the two-run bomb he hit Tuesday night to seal Game 1 gets the Yankee slugger going. Rizzo has 21 RBI in 41 career playoff games and is 1-1 with a pair of walks vs Bieber. The Yankees first-baseman drove in 75 runs this season and has a good opportunity to do damage tonight.

Anthony Rizzo 1+ RBI @ +200 with BetOnline

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees SGP Parlay Pick 3: Shane Bieber 4+ strikeouts -310 @ Betonline

Bieber strikes out 9.15 per nine innings and has whiffed this collection of Yankees bats 27 times over 68 at bats. NY has a 22.5% strikeout rate on the season and has K’d four or more in nine of his past 10 starts. We paid the extra juice because of the underdog props also on this card and this one should hit by the 3rd inning.

Shane Bieber 4+ strikeouts @ -310 with BetOnline

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Odds