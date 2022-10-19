Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have an Eastern Conference NBA matchup Wednesday night between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs . There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Betting Picks
- Fred VanVleet Over 5.5 assists @ +106 with BetOnline
- Jarrett Allen double-double Over 0.50 @ -106 with BetOnline
- Darius Garland Under 7.5 assists @ +105 with BetOnline
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Fred VanVleet Over 5.5 assists @ +106 BetOnline
VanVleet averaged 6.7 assists for a mediocre shooting Raptors side, with several players shooting well below expectation. That should change a bit this season, and plus money on a prop with a high likelihood of hitting is beautiful. VanVleet will likely draw Donovan Mitchell, and scoring the ball won’t be easy, so look for the Raptors captain to drop a few more dimes tonight.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jarrett Allen double-double Over 0.50 @ -102 BetOnline
Allen was a double-double machine last season and seems to be healthy, and a healthy Allen is a happy Cavs side. Allen recorded 25 double-doubles over 63 matchups and has 117 during his career. He’ll dominate the glass and get the first side of the prop, and he’ll have an additional playmaker with the addition of Mitchell for the 2nd half of this prop.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets Pick 3:Darius Garland Under 7.5 assists @ +105 BetOnline
The oddsmakers believe having Mitchell by his side will decrease the guards’ assist total, and they would be correct. Garland dropped 8.7 dimes per contest last season, and I think the acquisition of Mitchell is going to hurt Garland’s assist numbers by more than one assist. That and his 29.0 usage rate will drop with the addition of Mitchell, and I don’t see him dropping more than seven dimes tonight on the road.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+140
|Toronto Raptors
|-133
