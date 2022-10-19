Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an Eastern Conference NBA matchup Wednesday night between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs . There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Betting Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Prop Bets with BetOnline

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Player Props Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create an account and deposit $1000 with NBA promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors prop betting picks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Fred VanVleet Over 5.5 assists @ +106 BetOnline

VanVleet averaged 6.7 assists for a mediocre shooting Raptors side, with several players shooting well below expectation. That should change a bit this season, and plus money on a prop with a high likelihood of hitting is beautiful. VanVleet will likely draw Donovan Mitchell, and scoring the ball won’t be easy, so look for the Raptors captain to drop a few more dimes tonight.

Fred VanVleet Over 5.5 assists @ +106 with BetOnline

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jarrett Allen double-double Over 0.50 @ -102 BetOnline

Allen was a double-double machine last season and seems to be healthy, and a healthy Allen is a happy Cavs side. Allen recorded 25 double-doubles over 63 matchups and has 117 during his career. He’ll dominate the glass and get the first side of the prop, and he’ll have an additional playmaker with the addition of Mitchell for the 2nd half of this prop.

Jarrett Allen double-double Over 0.50 @ -102 with BetOnline

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Player Prop Bets Pick 3:Darius Garland Under 7.5 assists @ +105 BetOnline

The oddsmakers believe having Mitchell by his side will decrease the guards’ assist total, and they would be correct. Garland dropped 8.7 dimes per contest last season, and I think the acquisition of Mitchell is going to hurt Garland’s assist numbers by more than one assist. That and his 29.0 usage rate will drop with the addition of Mitchell, and I don’t see him dropping more than seven dimes tonight on the road.

Darius Garland Under 7.5 assists @ +105 with BetOnline

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Odds

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Cavaliers +140 Toronto Raptors -133

nbsp;