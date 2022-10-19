Countries
cleveland cavaliers vs toronto raptors live streaming how to watch nba stream free

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

Author image

Updated

20 seconds ago

on

2 min read

Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet 2 1040x572 1

The new NBA season picks up again this Wednesday evening as the Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Stadium and here is how you can watch this NBA game live for free.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details (this takes just a few mins)
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live stream online

Best Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream Sites

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream Preview

The sides have met 100 times before in regular season games and there’s not a lot in the series with Cleveland Cavaliers leading the Toronto Raptors 53-47.

They last met on March 25, with Toronto Raptors winning that game 117:104.

The match betting suggests a tight game, with the Sportsbooks just favouring the Toronto Raptors, but we should be in for a close clash if the betting odds are anything to go by – see the latest betting below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors odds

Bet Money Line Play
Cleveland Cavaliers
 +120 jazzsports
Toronto Raptors
 -140 jazzsports

 

