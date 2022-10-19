Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The new NBA season picks up again this Wednesday evening as the Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Stadium and here is how you can watch this NBA game live for free.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream Preview

The sides have met 100 times before in regular season games and there’s not a lot in the series with Cleveland Cavaliers leading the Toronto Raptors 53-47.

They last met on March 25, with Toronto Raptors winning that game 117:104.

The match betting suggests a tight game, with the Sportsbooks just favouring the Toronto Raptors, but we should be in for a close clash if the betting odds are anything to go by – see the latest betting below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors odds