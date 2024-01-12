The Houston Texans welcome Cleveland to the NRG Stadium this weekend for their Wild Card playoff game and ahead of the match – we have selected our best picks to create a same game parlay.

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans Picks

Houston Texans moneyline (+115)

CJ Stroud over 242.5 passing yards (-110)

Jerome Ford anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

Back all three of our picks in a same game parlay @ +750 with BetOnline

Bet On Our Browns @ Texans Picks With Free Bets

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Browns @ Texans wagers

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans Picks Explained

Pick 1: Houston Texans To Win @ +115 with BetOnline

Our first selection for this weekend’s Wild Card round is for Houston to come out on top and advance to the Divisional Round, despite being listed as two point underdogs by most NFL bookmakers.

The Texans have been this years surprise Super Bowl contenders, with rookie sensation CJ Stroud firing his side into the playoffs following a record breaking regular season.

Should the Texans offence keep working at the efficiency it currently is, they could be a serious problem for the Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Pick 2: CJ Stroud Over 242.5 Passing Yards @ -110 with BetOnline

CJ Stroud has been simply remarkable in his rookie NFL season and we are backing the Texans star to keep shining, with his passing yards prop set at just 242.5 yards this weekend.

The Houston quarterback finished the regular season with the third most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history, despite missing two games with concussion injury.

Stroud has thrown over this passing prop in six of his last eight games this year and with a close game expected at NRG stadium this Saturday we are taking the over once again.

Pick 3: Jerome Ford Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +110 with BetOnline

Our final selection for the first Wild Card game this weekend is for Cleveland running back Jerome Ford to score a touchdown, which he’s managed to do in two of his last three games.

Ford only played a small role in the Browns’ final game defeat to Cincinnati last weekend, with just three rushing attempts in a game that meant nothing to Cleveland.

The Cleveland running back has nine touchdowns to his name this year and with the ground game expected to play a big role on Saturday afternoon, +110 is a great price for anytime touchdown scorer.

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans Odds

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns: -135 | Houston Texans: +115

Point Spread: Browns (-2.0) -110 | Texans (+2.0) -110

Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110