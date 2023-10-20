UFC

Claim The Everygame UFC 294 Betting Offer In ANY US State TODAY

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
2 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294

Everygame’s UFC 294 betting offer sees new customers rewarded with $500 to bet with from ANY US state today. For this UFC Lightweight Title, Everygame is giving away up to $500 in UFC 294 free bets.

Everygame UFC 294 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Everygame is offering UFC fans a chance to double their bankroll for UFC 294 with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $500 in free bets for the stacked UFC 294 card.

How To Claim Your UFC 294 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in UFC 294 bets
Claim $500 Everygame UFC 294 Free Bet

Everygame UFC 294 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame UFC 294 betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on Saturday’s mammoth UFC 294 card from Abu Dhabi.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 294 free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why Should You Join Everygame For UFC 294 Betting?

Everygame offers MMA fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the UFC 294 fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on UFC fights, Everygame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 294 from the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your UFC 294 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

