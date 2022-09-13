Claim $750 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer

Week 3 college football gets underway this Friday, and with more than enough action to bet on we’ve got you covered, as you can claim up to $750 in free bets using our promo code INSIDERS ahead of the rest of the NCAA campaign.
NCAA Week 3 Betting Preview
The third week of the college football season gets underway on Friday with two games, as Louisville take on Florida State, which will be shown on ESPN, while Wyoming host Air Force.
Texas A&M will look to avoid consecutive defeats on Saturday following their shock defeat to Appalachian State last week, as they take on the unbeaten Miami Hurricanes.
You can see the full week 3 fixture list below.
NCAA Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 16 – 17, 2022)
Friday, September 16
Florida State at Louisville 7:30pm
Air Force at Wyoming 8:00pm
Saturday, September 17
Wofford at Virginia Tech 11:00am
Oklahoma at Nebraska 12:00pm
LIU at Kent State 12:00pm
Youngstown State at Kentucky 12:00pm
WKU at Indiana 12:00pm
Texas State at Baylor 12:00pm
Southern Illinois at Northwestern 12:00pm
Purdue at Syracuse 12:00pm
Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) (in Cincinnati, OH) 12:00pm
UConn at Michigan 12:00pm
Abilene Christian at Missouri 12:00pm
Georgia at South Carolina 12:00pm
Villanova at Army 12:00pm
Bucknell at Central Michigan 1:00pm
Towson at West Virginia 1:00pm
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina 1:00pm
Murray State at Ball State 2:00pm
Ohio at Iowa State 2:00pm
Old Dominion at Virginia 2:00pm
Rutgers at Temple 2:00pm
South Alabama at UCLA 2:00pm
California at Notre Dame 2:30pm
North Texas at UNLV 3:00pm
Tulane at Kansas State 3:00pm
New Mexico State at Wisconsin 3:30pm
Colorado at Minnesota 3:30pm
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30pm
Vanderbilt at NIU 3:30pm
Stony Brook at UMass 3:30pm
Georgia Southern at UAB 3:30pm
Penn State at Auburn 3:30pm
BYU at Oregon 3:30pm
Troy at Appalachian State 3:30pm
UT Martin at Boise State 4:00pm
ULM at Alabama 4:00pm
Kansas at Houston 4:00pm
Colorado State at Washington State 5:00pm
Marshall at Bowling Green 5:00pm
Liberty at Wake Forest 5:00pm
Campbell at East Carolina 6:00pm
Mississippi State at LSU 6:00pm
North Carolina A&T at Duke 6:00pm
Charlotte at Georgia State 7:00pm
UAPB at Oklahoma State 7:00pm
Missouri State at Arkansas 7:00pm
Texas Tech at NC State 7:00pm
Toledo at Ohio State 7:00pm
Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm
Akron at Tennessee 7:00pm
Northwestern State at Southern Miss 7:00pm
Arkansas State at Memphis 7:00pm
Jacksonville State at Tulsa 7:00pm
USF at Florida 7:30pm
SMU at Maryland 7:30pm
Pitt at Western Michigan 7:30pm
Nevada at Iowa 7:30pm
Maine at Boston College 7:30pm
Louisiana at Rice 7:30pm
Michigan State at Washington
UCF at Florida Atlantic 7:30pm
Louisiana Tech at Clemson 8:00pm
Montana State at Oregon State 8:00pm
UTEP at New Mexico 8:00pm
UTSA at Texas 8:00pm
Miami (FL) at Texas A&M 9:00pm
San Diego State at Utah 10:00pm
Fresno State at USC 10:30pm
North Dakota State at Arizona 11:00pm
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 11:00pm
Duquesne at Hawaii 11:59pm