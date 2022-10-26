Claim $4000 Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies World Series Betting Offers With MLB Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in the first World Series game and we are on hand to make you aware of $4000 worth of MLB free bets ahead of the clash.

Best MLB Astros vs Phillies Betting Sites

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Betting Preview

The 118th edition of the MLB’s World Series is finally here with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies battling it out for the crown in a best of seven series.

The pair have already faced off three times so far this season with Houston coming out on top twice and Philadelphia once. Despite the Astros being clear Vegas favorites, the Phillies cannot be written off.

In the MLB’s new playoff format, Philadelphia were the sixth and final seed compared to Houston breezing through the competition in the Junior Circuit.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 1 Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Houston Astros -159 Philadelphia Phillies +147

MLB Betting Sites: Claim $4000 In Bonuses For Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

How does $4000 worth of MLB free bets sound? We thought so!

If you are on the look out for a new betting platform and are yet to sign up to any of the five listed below, you can claim their offers ahead of Houston’s clash with Philadelphia on Friday.

Best Houston MLB Betting Sites for Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Free Bet Offers and Reviews

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet

After careful research and endlessly traipsing through online bookmakers, we have arrived with our top pick, BetOnline, who are our favourites heading into the World Series.

Particularly those based in the US, there offerings for NBA, MLB, NHL and most importantly the NFL go way beyond just individual game markets – you can bet on everything from Conference winners, MVP and Rookie awards as well as player props, same-game parlays and much more.

The offshore nature of BetOnline also allows for anyone in the US to access the site even if they live in a restricted state. So if you are a new customer, you can go ahead and claim a 50% match deposit up to $1000.

Click here to register with BetOnline

Make sure to use the promo code INSIDERS, and deposit a maximum of $2000 A 50% match bonus up to $1000 can be claimed Flick through the Astros vs Phillies markets and find your selection for Friday night!

EveryGame – $750 Welcome Offer

EveryGame is home to a joyful user interface both online and on their mobile platform, which boast over 20 different sports to explore.

There are plenty of North American betting odds, as well as sports from further afield including tennis, eSports and cycling. There is even the possibility of staking on the stock market if you think yourself as somewhat of a commercial prophet.

Register with EveryGame here 100% Up to $250 bonus – claim up to $250 on your first three deposits – this equals $750 in free bets! Explore the markets to find your bet

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

MyBookie are next on our list and their website allows users to explore over 20 different sports within a matter of clicks, making it an easily-navigable platform.

What’s more, their new customer offer also comes with a handy $10 chip in order to try your hand at some of their virtual casino games including live poker, slots and table games.

Join MyBookie today

Deposit using code INSIDERS Have your first deposit doubled up to $1000 along with the $10 casino chip!

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

Having been around since 2011, Bovada is a go-to for may American bettors and it hosts an assortment of gambling avenues, such as poker, sports betting, horse betting, and real-money casino games.

Bovada are one of the few online betting platforms to offer live streaming, which comes in handy when you are eager to explore the markets while keeping a close eye on the unfolding action.

Better yet, new customers can benefit from a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $1000!

Open a Bovada account here Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS Claim up to $750 in Free Bets

XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500

XBet provides wagering on a whole host of American-facing and global sports which can be found on the left-hand side of the screen – their site is all about ease of use, and their sportsbook offers up a very appealing interface.

An extensive sportsbook including a vast MLB prop and specials offering makes for a perfect World Series choice.