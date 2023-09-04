After Ciryl Gane finished Sergey Spivac in UFC Paris on Saturday, thoughts turned to his next opponent. Could it be Tom Aspinall next in an all-European encounter for the Frenchman or is a Jon Jones rematch next up?

Tom Aspinall leads the pack with over a 50% chance to be Gane’s next fight.

Sergey Pavlovich second favorite to be Gane’s next opponent, according to the betting odds.

Jon Jones rematch 20/1 to be Gane’s next bout, a potential twist for UFC fans.

Ciryl Gane Next Opponent Odds



SportsLens’ oddsmakers have compiled a list of Ciryl Gane’s most likely next opponents. Below are the exclusive odds on who Ciryl Gane will face in his next fight.

Tom Aspinall : -120

: -120 Sergey Pavlovich : +163

: +163 Stipe Miocic : +900

: +900 Jailton Almeida : +1200

: +1200 Curtis Blaydes : +1600

: +1600 Jon Jones: +2000

Tom Aspinall Odds on Favorite to Be Gane’s Next Opponent



Tom Aspinall’s trip to Paris just to witness Gane’s emphatic victory over Sergey Spivak seems more than coincidental.

Many believe this hints at Aspinall being primed to be Gane’s next UFC adversary in a thrilling all-European battle. However, Gane’s reluctance to face off post-match does cast some uncertainty on this potential showdown.

At odds of -120, our oddsmakers believe that Aspinall has a greater than 50% chance to be Gane’s next foe.

Sergey Pavlovich a Better Matchup for Gane Next Up at Odds of +163?

Sergey Pavlovich, the #1 contender in the heavyweight division, seems to offer Gane a stylistically favorable matchup. If Gane is inclined to weigh his odds for the best chance of victory, Pavlovich might just be the man he steps into the ring with next.

At odds of +163, our odds compilers believe this has a 38% chance to be Gane’s next bout.

Jon Jones Rematch a 20/1 Shot For Gane’s Next Fight

While a rematch with Jon Jones could pave the golden path for Gane to clinch the world championship, their previous encounter where Gane was totally outclassed looms large.

As per SportsLens odds compilers, the probability of Jones being Gane’s next opponent is a mere 5%. With Jones set to clash with Miocic at UFC 295, Gane may be rooting for Miocic, seeing it as the path of least resistance to the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

SportsLens Commentary

“Navigating the odds in the UFC is like attempting to read the mind of the fighters and the organization’s strategy,” says Nick Raffoul, SportsLens’s Head of News.

“Aspinall’s positioning is intriguing, especially given his presence in Paris. However, the UFC is known for its surprises. Gane’s options are diverse, but each choice carries weight in shaping his legacy. It’s not just about who’s next in line; it’s about making the smart choice for his career trajectory.”

