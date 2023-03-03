Site News

Ciryl Gane Weigh In: Odds Set For Gane Weight At 249.5 Lbs For UFC 285

Charles Parada
Cyril Gane after his knockout win against Tai Tuivasa
Ciryl Gane takes on one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time in Jon Jones this Saturday at UFC 285. Formerly a light heavyweight, Jones will be stepping up to the heavyweight division to take on Gane, in one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory.

Ciryl Gane is coming off a dominant knockout win against heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. Gane is among the most technically skilled strikers in the division’s history. Previously, he lost a decision to former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Cyril Gane Weight Set At 247.5 lbs

With weigh-ins tomorrow, BetOnline is offering odds on what Gane weighs in at UFC 285. Gane has odds set at 247.5 pounds.

Before his utterly dominant striking performance against Tuivasa, Gane weighed in at 247 pounds at weigh-ins. Gane also weighed in at 247 pounds against Francis Ngannou.

There is a shroud of uncertainty following Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane’s training camp. Gane referred to himself as lazy, only training when he has a fight announced and scheduled. “I love grappling, but unfortunately, I’m lazy — that’s the truth,” Gane said. “I only train when a fight is announced… Professional opportunities outside of the sport. You can’t say no to all these things. I also have to give time to my family, and rest well.” Earlier this week, it appeared that Gane’s hand was swollen in a picture on social media.

Gane is a +145 underdog against Jon Jones for the heavyweight title.

Bet on Gane (+145) at BetOnline

UFC 285 Card

UFC 285 is fast approaching and it’s shaping up to be one of the most well-rounded events of the year. The main event features one of the best fights of the year, the Jones-Gane super fight but there are other fights on the card worth keeping an eye on. Valentina Shevchenko will be defending her belt in the co-main event against Alexa Grasso and undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkhat Rakhmanov will take on Geoff Neal. Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner will also be a terrific bout, and many UFC fans will be waiting to catch the highly anticipated debut of middleweight Bo Nickal on the UFC 285 card.

Charles Parada

Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
Charles Parada

