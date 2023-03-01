Ahead of the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane mega-fight this weekend at UFC 285, we have decided to take a look at the net worth of Ciryl Gane. Read on to find out Gane’s net worth, career earnings and salary from MMA. It’s safe to say ‘Bon Gamin’ won’t need to worry about his next paycheque for a while!

Ciryl Gane Net Worth

Ciryl Gane steps into the octagon on Saturday night for the biggest fight of his UFC career. ‘Bon Gamin’ will fight for the UFC Heavyweight Title for the second time in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year so far.

Not only is this one of the biggest fights of the year, it could end up being one of the biggest fighters in heavyweight history. Both Gane and Jones are superstars in the UFC now, so this fight is sure to do huge numbers as UFC 285 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the fight from the T-Mobile in just a couple days time, we have decided to take a deep dive into the career earnings and net worth of Ciryl Gane. It’s fair to say that the 32-year-old has made quite a few dollar in his MMA career so far and won’t be worrying about his bank balance anytime soon!

As of March 2023, Ciryl Gane’s net worth is said to be around $1.5 million. The Frenchman in now a huge name in the UFC and is the standout #1 contender at heavyweight. He is considered the best of the new breed of heavyweight’s, with his outstanding hand speed and movement despite being 240-pounds+.

Gane made his UFC debut back in August 2019 after just three professional MMA fights before signing for the biggest promotional company in mixed martial arts. Since then, the 32-year-old has had eight more UFC fights, winning seven and losing just one. He has solidified himself as one of the best heavyweights on the planet right now and will be hoping to win UFC gold this weekend at his second attempt.

The majority of Gane’s income comes from MMA and his stellar career in the UFC to date. Of course, he is a huge name and is a recognisable figure, with various different sponsors on board with the Frenchman now too. Ciryl Gane has sponsorship deal with DFNS Sneakers and Apparel Care. Additionally, he is endorsed by Gymking.

Ciryl Gane UFC Career Earnings

Ciryl Gane has been a professional MMA fighter since he made his debut back in 2018 on TKO Fight Night 1 in Canada. It’s remarkable when you think about it that Gane is one of the most feared heavyweight’s in MMA right now, considering he only made his debut just over four years ago.

The 32-year-old has seemingly earned far more money since signing for the UFC up until his latest fight back in 2022 against Tai Tuivasa in September in Paris, France. This was his comeback fight after losing to Francis Ngannou for the UFC Heavyweight Title in California at UFC 270.

The biggest paycheque of Gane’s career to date came back in that UFC 270 fight against Ngannou. He supposedly earned somewhere in the region of $500,000 for that fight, which is the biggest purse of his UFC career so far. He also received somewhere in the region of $35,000 in sponsorship bonuses for that fight, despite losing.

With his short yet successful career in the UFC, Ciryl Gane’s total career earnings inside the octagon equates to roughly $1.5 million. This is far lower than a lot of other fighters in the UFC heavyweight division, but he has only had nine fights in Dana White’s organisation.

If the fighting pride of France can win UFC gold this weekend and defeat the great Jon Jones, his paycheques will massively inflate going forward. He will continue to earn millions of dollars in the ‘money’ division as a UFC heavyweight going forward. Should Gane win this fight at UFC 285, the world is his oyster in terms of potential earnings.

Ciryl Gane Earnings For Jon Jones Fight

With just a few days until the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight, both men are set to earn an absolute fortune for the bout. For this fight alone, Ciryl Gane is expected to earn around $500,000 with a further $1 million+ in sponsorship and brand deals expected to enhance his earnings for this fight against Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in this highly anticipated UFC Heavyweight Title.

It doesn’t stop there for Ciryl Gane either. Should he go on to win the fight, he will receive an additional $100,000. This means that all in all, ‘Bon Gamin’ could earn around $1.5 million for this one fight alone against the MMA great! If Ciryl Gane wins, his fight purse could be heavily enhanced, that is for sure. Up to $2 million could be put into the Frenchman’s bank account come Monday morning with his various sponsorship deals, a potential win bonus and a share of the pay-per-view.

It’s safe to say that Ciryl Gane is set to receive the biggest fight purse of his career by quite some distance. Should he win this fight too on Saturday night, this is only the beginning of potential colossal earnings. If the 32-year-old gets his hand raised this weekend, do not be surprised to see him earn another $2/3 million+ in his next fight.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

