Ready for Wednesday’s US Open Cup semi-final in Ohio, we are offering up some of our Cincinnati vs Inter Miami picks and predictions as the away side continue their hunt for another piece of silverware.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Picks

Inter Miami to Win 1st Half @ +143

Lionel Messi to Score @ -120

Inter Miami to Win @ -104

When Is Cincinnati vs Inter Miami?



⏱ Wednesday 23rd August 2023

⚽️ Kick-Off: 8:00pm (ET)

🏟 TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Pick 1: Miami 1st Half Winners

It is testament to Lionel Messi and the rest of the incomings that Inter Miami enter this contest as favourites, even though they sit rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference, and Cincinnati sit pretty atop the summit.

However, there is certainly something special about their rich vein of form of late, with each and every one of their opponents toppled since Lionel Messi and co arrived in Florida.

In seven of those fixtures, they have headed to the dressing room at half-time in the lead, and we are tipping them to do it again.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Pick 2: Lionel Messi to Score

Manager Gerardo Martino admitted that he will eventually have to rest Lionel Messi after being thrust into action since his arrival in Miami, but he confirmed that the seven-time Ballon D’or winner will start on Wednesday.

Seven games, 10 goals, one trophy. Nine games, two trophies? Maybe the script is already written, but it would be crazy to bet against Messi getting on the scoresheet once again. He is the difference maker, and although Cincinnati have been excellent so far, this is Messi we are talking about.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Pick 2: Inter Miami to Win

Although the Eastern Conference leaders have cemented an eight-point gap between themselves and New England, they have been in poor form as of late.

The home side have won just four of their previous nine and enter this game off the back of two consecutive defeats.

This is in stark contrast to Inter Miami, whose confidence could not be higher after lifting a first ever club trophy in the Leagues Cup.

