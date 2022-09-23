Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the New York Jets for Sunday Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals-New York Jets Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Player Props Betting Tips

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Player Props Bets Tip 1: Garrett Wilson over 47.5 receiving yards -116

This number seems a bit low for a game where the Jets will likely be facing a deficit and Jets QB Joe Flacco will be slinging it. Wilson has snatched 12 of his 22 targets for 154 yards with a pair of TD and facing a Bengals secondary allowing 210 passing yards per game. Wilson leads the team in targets and a good bet to exceed the total on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Props Bets Tip 2: Garrett Wilson over 0.5 TD receptions +216

Wilson leads the Jets in targets and touchdown receptions, coming off a two-touchdown day against the Browns. In a game the Jets aren’t expected to win, it only makes sense that Flacco will throw enough balls Wilson’s way to probably get on into the end zone.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Props Bets Tip 3: Joe Mixon over 19.5 rushing attempts -111

The Jets rushing defense allows 123.5 yards per contest, and Mixon is one of the best and most dependable backs in the pro game. Mixon had just 19 attempts against Dallas last week, but the Bengals were playing from behind, and that won’t likely be the case this Sunday against NY. Look for the Bengals to jump out to a big lead and use Mixon to eat the clock and gash that lousy Jets defense.

