Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News cincinnati bengals vs new york jets player props bets with 750 nfl free bet

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

Author image

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
joe mixon fantasy outlook projections rankings draft 2021

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the New York Jets for Sunday Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals-New York Jets Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest. 

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets   Player Props Betting Tips

Back Our Bengals-Jets Prop Bets @ Bovada

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

How To Claim The $750 NFL Free Prop Bet

  1. Click here to sign up with Bovada
  2. Create account and deposit $750 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Bengals-Jets Prop Bets.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets   Player Props Bets Tip 1: Garrett Wilson over 47.5 receiving yards -116

This number seems a bit low for a game where the Jets will likely be facing a deficit and Jets QB Joe Flacco will be slinging it. Wilson has snatched 12 of his 22 targets for 154 yards with a pair of TD and facing a Bengals secondary allowing 210 passing yards per game. Wilson leads the team in targets and a good bet to exceed the total on Sunday. 

Back Garrett Wilson over 47.5 receiving yards @ -116 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets   Props Bets Tip 2: Garrett Wilson over 0.5 TD receptions +216

Wilson leads the Jets in targets and touchdown receptions, coming off a two-touchdown day against the Browns. In a game the Jets aren’t expected to win, it only makes sense that Flacco will throw enough balls Wilson’s way to probably get on into the end zone.  

Back Garrett Wilson over 0.5 TD passes @ +216 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets   Props Bets Tip 3: Joe Mixon over 19.5 rushing attempts -111

The Jets rushing defense allows 123.5 yards per contest, and Mixon is one of the best and most dependable backs in the pro game. Mixon had just 19 attempts against Dallas last week, but the Bengals were playing from behind, and that won’t likely be the case this Sunday against NY. Look for the Bengals to jump out to a big lead and use Mixon to eat the clock and gash that lousy Jets defense.  

Back Joe Mixon over 19.5 rushing attempts @ -111 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Cincinnati Bengals -250 Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet
New York Jets +214 Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Previous article NFL Secure $50m Super Bowl Sponsorship Deal With Apple Music
Next article Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Delivers Odell Beckham-esque Catch

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens