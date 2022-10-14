Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a non-conference NFL matchup on Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Bengals-Saints’ same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our three picks could net you $5,250.00 from the $1,000 NFL free bet you can claim below.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Bengals-Saints’ SGP betting picks

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -1.5 -115 @ BetOnline

The Saints have injury issues, and maybe QB Jameis Winston plays, maybe he doesn’t. In any event, the Bengals are in the top five in defensive DVOA, and it will be difficult for this injury-riddled offense to overcome. The Bengals will outscore the Saints’ shaky defense and cover the spread.

Cincinnati Bengals -1.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 2: New Orleans Saints Under 43.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

The Bengals haven’t been an offensive juggernaut by any stretch of the imagination and, at times, have difficulty scoring the football. The Saints’ defense is shaky, but they are top 15. The Bengals have allowed 19 sacks, which will be a problem against the stout pass rush with 10 sacks this season. New Orleans still scores the football, but the Bengals’ defense has been strong against very good offenses and will keep New Orleans well under their 23 point per game average.

New Orleans Saints Under 43.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cincinnati Bengals FH -2.5 +130 @ BetOnline

Cincinnati is a low-scoring 1H side, but the Saints and New Orleans is four points worse. Defensively speaking, New Orleans allows a dozen 1H points, and the Bengals are slightly worse. The Bengals’ defense will lead the way, thwart the Saints’ mediocre offense and outscore them on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 points @ +130 with BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds