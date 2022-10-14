Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have a non-conference NFL matchup on Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards Bengals-Saints’ same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our three picks could net you $5,250.00 from the $1,000 NFL free bet you can claim below.
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Bengals -1.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline
- Saints Under 43.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline
- Cincinnati Bengals FH -2.5 points @ +130 with BetOnline
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -1.5 -115 @ BetOnline
The Saints have injury issues, and maybe QB Jameis Winston plays, maybe he doesn’t. In any event, the Bengals are in the top five in defensive DVOA, and it will be difficult for this injury-riddled offense to overcome. The Bengals will outscore the Saints’ shaky defense and cover the spread.
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 2: New Orleans Saints Under 43.5 points -110 @ BetOnline
The Bengals haven’t been an offensive juggernaut by any stretch of the imagination and, at times, have difficulty scoring the football. The Saints’ defense is shaky, but they are top 15. The Bengals have allowed 19 sacks, which will be a problem against the stout pass rush with 10 sacks this season. New Orleans still scores the football, but the Bengals’ defense has been strong against very good offenses and will keep New Orleans well under their 23 point per game average.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cincinnati Bengals FH -2.5 +130 @ BetOnline
Cincinnati is a low-scoring 1H side, but the Saints and New Orleans is four points worse. Defensively speaking, New Orleans allows a dozen 1H points, and the Bengals are slightly worse. The Bengals’ defense will lead the way, thwart the Saints’ mediocre offense and outscore them on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-130
|New Orleans Saints
|+116