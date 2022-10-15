Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News cincinnati bengals vs new orleans saints same game parlay picks how to place an nfl same game parlay bet on ohio sports betting sites

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Author image

Updated

10 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

6 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
NFL

Week 6 of the NFL should see some great games and those looking for sports betting sites to wager bets on have come to the right place. Here’s how to bet on our Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints same game parlay in Ohio .

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints parlay at +236.

How To Bet On A Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay On Ohio Sports Betting Sites

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints same game parlay

Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints same game parlay below.

Best Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Ohio Sports Betting Sites

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 with a 125% deposit match (100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus)

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Best Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints SGP @ +236 with BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals to win @ -125 with BetOnline

Neither of these teams are in the best of form but the Bengals were Super Bowl finalists last season and their best is better than the best of the New Orleans Saints.

Back Cincinnati Bengals to win @ -125 with BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 43.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

The Bengals have a pretty tight defense, conceding only 17.7 per game so far but their offense isn’t the best, averaging just 21 points per game. These numbers will dictate how the game goes and it doesn’t point towards a high-scoring game.

Back Total points under 43.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Can I Bet On Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay In Ohio ?

Anyone in Ohio can bet on Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Ohio or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Ohio , visit our Ohio gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Ohio or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Bengals vs Saints Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints one game parlay sportsbooks for Ohio . If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Ohio Sports Betting Sites
BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 on BetOnline if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Ohio by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

2. Everygame Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Everygame has a $750 bonus when you sign up that you can use to make same game parlays in Ohio , and you can triple up on the usage with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

3. MyBookie Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Ohio Sports Betting Sites
MyBookie’s bonus of $1000 to use on same game parlays in Ohio for the Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints game is another very useful destination to start at this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

4. BetUS Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Ohio Sports Betting Sites
You can get a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus on BetUS for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints .

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

5. XBet Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Ohio

XBet Sportsbook
This site is well known for its same game parlays. For this game, XBet have a 100% deposit match promo of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NFL Free Bet
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens