One of two intriguing Monday Night Football matchups sees a stuttering Cincinnati side welcome the Rams in a repeat of Super Bowl LVI. Read below to find our Bengals vs Rams picks and predictions for this evening’s game.

Bengals vs Rams Picks

Puka Nacua at Least 88 Receiving Yards @ +114

Los Angeles Rams +1.5 @ -105

Bengals vs Rams Pick 1: Nacua at Least 88 Receiving Yards

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting, and perhaps one of the more unexpected rookie pickups has been Puka Nacua, who has taken to the NFL like a duck to water since entering as a fifth round pick.

The 22-year-old out of BYU will look to capitalise on a Bengals side that have yet to prove their championship winning credentials so far, and are 0-2.

Cincinnati have still been fairly solid in defence and have not allowed more than 27 points in either of their openers, but Nacua has all the necessary tools to unlock them.

He exploded onto the scene with 10 catches for 119 yards against Seattle, followed by a dazzling display against one of the best defenses in the league – the 49ers – where he registered 15 catches for 147 yards.

His over/under total is set at 67.5, so we bumped up his receiving yards prediction to unearth slightly more value.

Bengals vs Rams Pick 2: Rams +2.5

It has been a hugely underwhelming couple of weeks for the Bengals, who enter this contest still as the better team on paper, but with confidence levels at rock-bottom.

Even Joe Burrow’s 200+ yard game against the Ravens to improve on a dismal Week 1 showing was not enough to edge them past Baltimore, and there’s plenty of wiggle room for the Rams to inflict another painful defeat.

All things considered, this should turn out to be another closely matched affair, and one that could well be decided by a matter of points. With that in mind, the Rams represents much better value and are worth taking after a solid start to the season.

