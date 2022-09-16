Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We have two NFL teams trending in the same direction in this non-conference matchup. Cincinnati opened their season with a 23-20 overtime home loss to Pittsburgh, while Dallas lost QB Dak Prescott for several weeks in a 19-7 home loss to Tampa Bay.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks
- Bengals -7 points @ -107 with Bovada
- Dallas Under 41.5 points @ -101 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Pick 1: Bengals +7 points @ -107 with Bovada
Look for the Bengals behind QB Joe Burrow to lead Cincinnati to a solid victory over a Cowboys side missing Prescott.
The Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games and 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall. Back Cincinnati to cover the spread.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Pick 2: Bengals under 41.5 points @ -101 at Bovada
Look for the Bengals defense to flex its muscles against a Cowboys offense missing its starting QB, and the Cowboys defense will keep Cincinnati from lighting up the scoreboard Sunday afternoon.
The under is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings and 6-1 in Bengals last 7 games following an ATS loss. Play the under in this contest.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction
The heavily favored Bengals are the play, but -325 is too much to pay for this matchup. Look for the Bengals to win this game in what should be a lopsided Cincinnati victory.
The Bengals are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road underdog, and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-325
|Dallas Cowboys
|+266