Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News cincinnati bengals vs dallas cowboys picks predictions odds for sunday football

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

Author image

Updated

12 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Joe Burrow of Cincinnati Bengals

We have two NFL teams trending in the same direction in this non-conference matchup. Cincinnati opened their season with a 23-20 overtime home loss to Pittsburgh, while Dallas lost QB Dak Prescott for several weeks in a 19-7 home loss to Tampa Bay. 

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys  Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys   Pick 1: Bengals +7 points @ -107 with Bovada

Look for the Bengals behind QB Joe Burrow to lead Cincinnati to a solid victory over a Cowboys side missing Prescott. 

The Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games and 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall. Back Cincinnati to cover the spread.

Back Bengals +7 points @ -107 with Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys   Betting Pick 2: Bengals under 41.5 points @ -101 at Bovada

Look for the Bengals defense to flex its muscles against a Cowboys offense missing its starting QB, and the Cowboys defense will keep Cincinnati from lighting up the scoreboard Sunday afternoon.

The under is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings and 6-1 in Bengals last 7 games following an ATS loss. Play the under in this contest.  

Back Dallas under 41.5 points  @ -101 with Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction

The heavily favored Bengals are the play, but -325 is too much to pay for this matchup. Look for the Bengals to win this game in what should be a lopsided Cincinnati victory.

The Bengals are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road underdog, and  4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Back Bengals ML @ -325 with Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Cincinnati Bengals -325 Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football
Dallas Cowboys +266 Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Previous article Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens