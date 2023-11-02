NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bengals
Bengals

Fans will be treated to a huge clash in the AFC this weekend, as the Bills take on the Bengals in a game that could have huge implications on the playoffs later this season. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Picks 

  • Cincinatti Bengals (-1.5)(-110)
  • Tee Higgins over 49.5 receiving yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Bengals vs Bills Pick 1: Back The Bengals To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

The Bengals have been absolutely flying in the AFC in the past month after a difficult start of the season and a win against Buffalo on Sunday would take them level with their opposition after nine weeks.

With Joe Burrow looking back to his best, we are confident the Bengals can edge the Bills on Sunday night in what is bound to be one of the best games of the season so far.

The point spread has been set against the Bills by 1.5 points this weekend and we think that is a fair number against the Bengals who have won their last three games in a row.

In each of their last wins Cincinnati have won by at least four points, so beating the Bills by just two could be easier than it sounds.

Bengals vs Bills Pick 2: Back Tee Higgins Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this AFC matchup at Paycor Stadium is for Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins to pick up at least 49.5 receiving yards.

Higgins recorded 69 receiving yards off five receptions last weekend and with Burrow expected to target him more this weekend against the Bills, we have no problem backing the over for the in form receiver.

Burrow is likely to mix it up this week against the Bills who may be able to cover Ja’Marr Chase more than most other teams in the NFL, so Higgins can expect to see more of the ball in what should be a close game.

Bengals vs Bills Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Cincinatti Bengals: -125 | Buffalo Bills: +105
  • Point Spread: Bengals (-1.5) -110 | Bills (+1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 49.5 -110 | Under 49.5 -110

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bengals
NFL

LATEST Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  29min
CJ Stroud
NFL
Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

Two 3-4 sides take each other on this weekend at NRG Stadium, as Tampa Bay play the Texans on Sunday afternoon in week 9 NFL action. Ahead of the match,…

Linval Joseph pic
NFL
Bills Depth Chart: Veteran DT Linval Joseph has signed a on-year deal with Buffalo
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In eight games played this season, the Buffalo Bills are 5-3. They beat the Buccaneers 24-18 on TNF in Week 8 and have a huge matchup for Week 9. Buffalo…

Chris Olave
NFL
New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
USATSI 21770066 168397130 lowres
NFL
Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Cam Heyward Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Cam Heyward (groin) will play his first game since Week 1 tonight vs. the Titans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Los Angeles Rams
NFL
Green Bay Packers vs LA Rams Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top