Fans will be treated to a huge clash in the AFC this weekend, as the Bills take on the Bengals in a game that could have huge implications on the playoffs later this season. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Picks

Cincinatti Bengals (-1.5)(-110)

Tee Higgins over 49.5 receiving yards (-110)

Bengals vs Bills Pick 1: Back The Bengals To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

The Bengals have been absolutely flying in the AFC in the past month after a difficult start of the season and a win against Buffalo on Sunday would take them level with their opposition after nine weeks.

With Joe Burrow looking back to his best, we are confident the Bengals can edge the Bills on Sunday night in what is bound to be one of the best games of the season so far.

The point spread has been set against the Bills by 1.5 points this weekend and we think that is a fair number against the Bengals who have won their last three games in a row.

In each of their last wins Cincinnati have won by at least four points, so beating the Bills by just two could be easier than it sounds.

Bengals vs Bills Pick 2: Back Tee Higgins Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this AFC matchup at Paycor Stadium is for Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins to pick up at least 49.5 receiving yards.

Higgins recorded 69 receiving yards off five receptions last weekend and with Burrow expected to target him more this weekend against the Bills, we have no problem backing the over for the in form receiver.

Burrow is likely to mix it up this week against the Bills who may be able to cover Ja’Marr Chase more than most other teams in the NFL, so Higgins can expect to see more of the ball in what should be a close game.

Bengals vs Bills Odds and Line

Moneyline: Cincinatti Bengals: -125 | Buffalo Bills: +105

Cincinatti Bengals: -125 | Buffalo Bills: +105 Point Spread: Bengals (-1.5) -110 | Bills (+1.5) -110

Bengals (-1.5) -110 | Bills (+1.5) -110 Total Points: Over 49.5 -110 | Under 49.5 -110